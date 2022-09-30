Read full article on original website
France 24
US crush China to win women's basketball World Cup for 11th time
Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games. The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome -- the biggest-ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia.
BBC
Citrus County Chronicle
Newly promoted Mazzulla wins preseason debut for Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Not too many NBA first-timers get to take over a reigning conference champion and oddsmakers’ favorite to win an NBA title. Joe Mazzulla knows he’s one of the lucky ones.
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: Liberia's Sprint Star
Joseph Fahnbulleh just missed out on a famous medal at this year's World Championships, by four hundredths of a second, in the 200m final. Should he improve upon his fourth place, the 21-year-old would become the first world championship medallist from Liberia - even though it is a country he has never visited.
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title with victory over Marin Cilic
Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday (2 October).The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.Top seed Djokovic went through the tournament without surrendering a single set to become the first man to win on hard, clay and grass courts this season.Djokovic was threatened only briefly as he served for the first set, producing back-to-back aces to deny Cilic the opportunity to break back.The world No 7 broke swiftly in the second, too, and pushed home the advantage to win the match in one hour hour and 35 minutes. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
Citrus County Chronicle
Pierce's performance bright spot in dismal Texans season
HOUSTON (AP) — High-energy and never without a smile, rookie Dameon Pierce is one of the few bright spots in what’s already become another dismal season for the winless Houston Texans. Pierce, a fourth-round pick from Florida, had his best game so far in Sunday’s 34-24 loss to...
A rugby captain's quest to bring change to South Africa
When Siya Kolisi hoisted the 2019 Rugby World Cup trophy, it seemed like the Hollywood ending of an improbable story. Kolisi, who was born into apartheid and raised in a township in South Africa, had ascended to become the first Black captain of the Springboks, the country's famed national rugby team.
CBS Sports
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez doubles down on desire for European Super League
At Real Madrid's annual general meeting Sunday, club president Florentino Perez doubled down on the failed European Super League, saying it is needed for soccer to retain its position as the most popular sport in the world. Perez was one of the backers of the breakaway league that attempted to launch in April of 2021, and he believes that more matches between high profile European clubs is needed to keep growing the sport's overall revenue. Barcelona and Juventus have been the other three clubs to maintain public support for the project but Real Madrid are in a different position from the two.
UEFA・
