theashlandchronicle.com
Ashland Volunteers Donated Time & Effort for Pets of Unhoused
ASHLAND – Volunteers from Rogue Credit Union and guests of The OHRA Shelter gave up part of their Saturday this weekend to build a pet enclosure for dogs belonging to those staying at The OHRA Shelter. Street Dogs, a nonprofit devoted to promoting quality of life for the pets of the unhoused, was on site doing education, outreach, offering pet supplies, dog food, and to take sign-ups for spaying/neutering and vaccinations.
KTVL
Two more families return to their hometown after surviving the Almeda fire
TALENT — Two more families are finally able to return to their hometown of Talent after losing everything in the Almeda fire two years ago. Now, after working with a local nonprofit organization and volunteers to build their home from the ground up, they are finally back in their community again.
jacksonvillereview.com
Britt’s 60th Anniversary a Success
MEDFORD, OR — In its first full season since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Britt Music & Arts Festival declares its 60th Anniversary season a giant success. Britt thanks its patrons, members, business partners, media partners, artists, and fans for coming together to create one of the best Britt seasons in memory. During the 2022 season, Britt presented 27 popular Britt Presents concerts, seven Britt Festival Orchestra concerts, ten BrittKids Koncerts, and four Fellowship quartet performances.
KDRV
Coats for Kids: Coat donations needed now more than ever
MEDFORD, Ore-- With colder temperatures around the corner, having a coat to keep warm is important, now more than ever, especially for children. "This year in particular, the cost of everything seems to be so high," said Jessica King, an Assistant Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.
KATU.com
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'
The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market. The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
KTVL
Anderson Butte fire now 100% contained at 25.5 acres
RUCHE — Updated Oct. 3 at 11:07 a.m.:. Overnight, firefighters were able to contain the Anderson Butte fire, located on Bureau of Land Management land roughly seven miles south of Jacksonville. The blaze was stopped at 25.5 acres, the Oregon Department of Forestry said in a release. No homes...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/28 – Grants Pass Felony Animal Neglect Case Broadens, Fire at Scrapyard in North Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On September 21, 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business location for Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street in Grants Pass. During that warrant, thirteen neglected dogs were located that had no food or water in poor living conditions.
theashlandchronicle.com
Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black-Market Grows
Outdoor Growing Season Winding Down; Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) was busy this September serving black-market cannabis search warrants throughout Jackson County while the outdoor growing season winds down. Last month, IMET seized 10,570 marijuana plants, and 4,020 lbs. of processed cannabis from three separate properties. At this time there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected. IMET also assisted Oregon State Police with three warrants and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office with one.
KDRV
Community response strong to Josephine County animal neglect case
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A case of animal neglect is generating a case of community response in support of the County's animal shelter. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel shared an update today about how "rescued animals from our search warrants involving Pawsitive K9 Solutions are doing. It looks like the Shelter has been super busy -- and super supported."
KDRV
City of Medford responds to plaintiff's civil lawsuit claims
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford has a response this weekend for a woman suing the City. April Fonseca, also known as April Ehrlich, is one of ten people arrested in Hawthorne Park when closed to the public for sanitation, cleaning and inspection on September 22, 2020. The City notes that Fonseca's civil case claims her arrest was unlawful.
WWEEK
Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush
Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KDRV
OSP is investigating intoxication in fatal weekend crash
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
KTVL
Fire crews respond to grassfire along Redwood Highway near Kerby
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry quickly responded and put out an estimated quarter-acre grassfire along Redwood Highway in Kerby this afternoon. After the fire began, ODF wrote on Facebook that several engines were on scene and aggressively attacking the fire and more crews were...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
