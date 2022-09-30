ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daily Montanan

As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own

“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set.    America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg   It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Independent

Black artist sues Manhattan hotel staff for calling him homeless in ‘traumatic’ case of racial profiling

A Black artist has accused a Manhattan hotel of subjecting him to racial profiling and verbal abuse while he was a guest there. In a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights filed on Monday, artist Kahlil Robert Irving said he was staying at New York’s High Line Hotel on 22 January when a manager and another member of the staff barged into his room and started abusing him, reported Hyperallergic, a publication that focuses on art and culture.“To state the obvious: As a twenty-nine year old Black man, it was highly traumatic to be confronted...
Citrus County Chronicle

Rubio, council candidate cut from same cloth

My Twitter feed sent me a video of Sen. Marco Rubio giving a speech at a conference of Christians. I was shocked. During the address, he referred to America as a Christian nation. He also said God said marriage was between men and women, and he disagrees with gay marriage in our nation. Rubio is not alone in thinking that America is a Christian nation and that gays shouldn't have the same rights as the rest of us.
Rolling Stone

He Has a 7-Point Plan for a Christian Takeover — and Wants Doug Mastriano to Lead the Charge

Lance Wallnau, a self-styled “prophet” and one of America’s most strident Christian Nationalists, and Doug Mastriano, the GOP candidate who casts his bid for governor of Pennsylvania as a mission from God, are birds of a feather. They each fired up the faithful at the Jericho March / ”Let the Church ROAR!” event in Washington, D.C., in December 2020, a Christian protest seeking divine intervention to keep Donald Trump in office. And both men were on the ground in Washington a few weeks later on Jan. 6 — each billed as speakers at Stop the Steal’s “Wild Protest” event in...
NewsBreak
TheConversationCanada

Reckoning with the history of public schooling and settler colonialism

In light of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), many Canadians are coming to terms with Canada’s history of schooling and settler colonialism. The TRC’s findings, along with revelations about locating unmarked graves at many former residential school sites and the recent conclusion of the Indian Day Schools settlement claim deadline, have challenged Canadians to confront a hard truth: their government, in partnership with various churches, devised, deployed and defended genocidal school systems for Indigenous Peoples for more than a century. Read more: Ignore...
