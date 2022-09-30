Read full article on original website
New National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza honors Black Greek organizations
On Oct. 1, The Ohio State University dedicated the new National Pan-Hellenic Council Inc. (NPHC) Plaza, with monuments representing the council’s nine Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities – also known as the Divine Nine. The plaza is located on the South Oval of Ohio State’s Columbus campus by the historic Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center, 154 W. 12th Ave.
A pair of Morrill Scholars battle human trafficking
Something just didn't add up for Diana Appiagyei and Isaiah Boateng, a pair of Morrill Scholars with career dreams of someday becoming doctors. As they learned about the issues surrounding human trafficking, they discovered that while eight in ten victims seek medical care, a mere 20 percent of medical providers say they have treated a victim of human trafficking.
Gaps in clinical trial diversity remain in spite of efforts to raise awareness, encourage participation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite minority patients reporting high levels of trust in their health care providers, more work needs to be done to increase the number of patients from racial and ethnic minority populations that participate in clinical trials, according to a new study from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.
Ohio State athletics administrator Phyllis Bailey passes
Phyllis Bailey, whose name is synonymous with the advancement of women’s sports at The Ohio State University, passed away peacefully over the weekend. She was 96. Organized intercollegiate athletics competition for women within the Ohio State Department of Athletics began in 1965-66, thanks to the leadership and championing of Bailey, who had arrived on campus in 1956 to pursue a PhD and work with women’s sports club teams as associate director of Recreation, Intramurals and Intercollegiate Sports for Women.
