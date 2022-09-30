Phyllis Bailey, whose name is synonymous with the advancement of women’s sports at The Ohio State University, passed away peacefully over the weekend. She was 96. Organized intercollegiate athletics competition for women within the Ohio State Department of Athletics began in 1965-66, thanks to the leadership and championing of Bailey, who had arrived on campus in 1956 to pursue a PhD and work with women’s sports club teams as associate director of Recreation, Intramurals and Intercollegiate Sports for Women.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO