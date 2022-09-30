ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Memorial Event Set For George Edwards

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aj2CY_0iGpy3EQ00
David Yaffe-Bellany Photo George Edwards at a 2016 hip-hop conference.

New Haveners will have a chance to share their memories of the late Black Panther and social justice advocate George Edwards at an event set for Saturday, Oct. 29.

Edwards, possibly the most spied-on and messed-with activist in town and an omnipresence at public events, died Sept. 16 at the age of 85. (Read a full story about his life here.)

The memorial event in his honor will take place at the Dixwell Q House on Dixwell Avenue. It is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

His daughter Elizabeth Dickerson asks anyone wishing to speak at the event to contact her in advance at [email protected]

Attendees are also encouraged to bring gently used clothing to the event to be distributed to the needy.

This GoFundMe drive has been established to help pay for funeral costs. Some money will also go toward placing Edwards’ name on a brick at the Q House

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

John Stephen Powe, Jr.

John Stephen Powe, Jr., age 73 of Ansonia, died at home on September 25, 2022, following a sudden illness. Born in Derby on August 6, 1949, he was the son of the late John S. Powe, Sr. and Sophie Pytlak Powe. Mr. Powe was a 1967 graduate of Bullard Havens...
ANSONIA, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Haven police raising money for officer battling cancer

NEW HAVEN — Police are raising money for one of their officers who is battling cancer. Officer Mike Hinton was diagnosed with cancer last year, but his condition has worsened as the cancer has spread to other areas, New Haven police wrote on Facebook. Police shared a link to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven Independent

Casual Walk For Diabetes Scheduled For Oct. 15 In Derby

DERBY — On Saturday, October 15th, at 12:00 PM — 3:00 PM, the Derby Centennial Lion’s Club together with Griffin Hospital: Mary Swansiger, BSN, MPH, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, will host the fourth annual, STRIDES, ​“Casual Walk for Diabetes” event. This is...
DERBY, CT
Scribe

39 CHURCH ST

Spacious and Private - 1-Bedroom in Downtown New Haven! - Beautiful and spacious, 1-bedroom on 4th floor of vintage Ninth Square building. Designer touches throughout - wide plank wood floors, island-style kitchens with custom quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrig, gas range, dishwasher and microwave), washer/dryer, individually controlled heat/AC, and tiled bathroom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Dixwell Q House#Dixwell Avenue
Eyewitness News

Southington Apple Harvest Festival starts tonight

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The sweet smell of deep fried fritters fills the streets of Southington on Friday night. The Southington Apple Harvest Festival kicks off Friday through Sunday this week, then picks up again Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. Organizers said the annual event on the Southington Town Green...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven

A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face

MILFORD — Librarian was not among Suzanne Harrison-Thomas' job dreams when she first joined Milford Library as a page during her college days. But the library grew on her, she says, and 24 years later, Harrison-Thomas was recently named the operation’s assistant director. “I’m excited but also heartbroken,”...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
newstalknewengland.com

Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut

Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time

“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. ​“I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy