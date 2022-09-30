ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ review: a colourful shooter that just works

Overwatch 2 is probably going to be the most contentious game of the year. The first-person shooter (FPS) is excellent, and it’s fun in a way that Overwatch used to be, but hasn’t been in years. But it’s going to be the subject of discussion for a while.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

EA is teasing an imminent ‘Need for Speed’ reveal

Fans eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming Need for Speed game may not have much longer left to wait, if EA‘s social media teasing is to believed. EA has taken to Twitter to begin teasing eager fans ahead of the game’s upcoming reveal, which is expected later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘No Man’s Sky’ version 4.0 to bring a “relaxed” mode

No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has shared what fans can expect from the sci-fi game’s version 4.0 update, which will arrive as part of No Man’s Sky‘s Nintendo Switch launch this month. As No Man’s Sky prepares to launch on the Nintendo Switch this Friday...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy