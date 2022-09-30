Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ review: a colourful shooter that just works
Overwatch 2 is probably going to be the most contentious game of the year. The first-person shooter (FPS) is excellent, and it’s fun in a way that Overwatch used to be, but hasn’t been in years. But it’s going to be the subject of discussion for a while.
NME
Crystal Dynamics is asking what fans want in a ‘Legacy of Kain’ revival
It seems that Legacy of Kain may be set for a revival, as Crystal Dynamics is seeking feedback from fans about what they’d like to see in a potential new entry to the franchise. Crystal Dynamics has launched a survey asking players what they’d want to see in a...
NME
EA is teasing an imminent ‘Need for Speed’ reveal
Fans eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming Need for Speed game may not have much longer left to wait, if EA‘s social media teasing is to believed. EA has taken to Twitter to begin teasing eager fans ahead of the game’s upcoming reveal, which is expected later this week.
NME
‘No Man’s Sky’ version 4.0 to bring a “relaxed” mode
No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has shared what fans can expect from the sci-fi game’s version 4.0 update, which will arrive as part of No Man’s Sky‘s Nintendo Switch launch this month. As No Man’s Sky prepares to launch on the Nintendo Switch this Friday...
Comments / 0