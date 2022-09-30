Read full article on original website
Spencer Schools Finalize Estimates for New Transportation Building
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The planning phase for the new transportation building for Spencer Schools is complete and the district is ready to move into bid letting according to Superintendent Terry Hemann. Director of Operations Jason Albrecht told KICD the plan was split into three phases to help with...
Osceola County Economic Development Commission Establishes Daycare Funding
Sibley, IA (KICD) — The Osceola County Economic Development Commission has established a fund to promote daycare. Stephanie Neppl says last year’s strategic planning process identified the need for more spaces. Neppl says 41 percent of businesses indicated they would contribute to the fund. The Development Commission would...
City of Estherville Approves Increasing Property Improvement Grant
Estherville, IA (KICD) — At their latest meeting the Estherville City Council approved upping the incentive for homeowners to make repairs and updates. Up until now the city offered approved applicants a 50-50 split in the cost of their improvements up to $2,500. Councilman Dave Seylar works with Excel Estherville, the group partnering with the city to offer the grant, and noted that amount wasn’t the incentive it used to be with inflation.
House District 6 Candidates To Participate in Local Forum
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio and other local media will be hosting one final public forum before the November General Election. Wednesday evening will feature the two candidates for the new Iowa House District 6, Republican incumbent Megan Jones and Democrat challenger James Eliason. Doors to Council Chambers...
Spencer Council Discusses Highway 71 Intersection Study With DOT
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council met with representatives from the Iowa Department of Transportation on Monday evening to go through results of a traffic study involving two key intersection on the south end of town along Highway 71. The two spots are 13th Street Southwest at the...
Five Regional Schools Compete at Estherville Lincoln Central Volleyball Tournament
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – Estherville Lincoln Central hosted a large Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. Cherokee, Emmetsburg, GTRA, Spirit Lake, Okoboji, and Harris-Lake Park would attend. Cherokee would go 5-0, winning the tournament. Spirit Lake would go 5-1 with wins over Okoboji, GTRA, Estherville Lincoln Central, Harris-Lake Park, and Emmetsburg.
Estherville Sticking With Paper Bags for Fall Yard Waste Disposal
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The city of Estherville made the switch to biodegradable paper bags last year for Fall yard waste collection. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the city is sticking with the change going forward as it simplifies the process. The city reminds residents that burning yard waste...
Cindy Pedersen, 65, of Emmetsburg
Services for 65-year-old Cindy Pedersen of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
Patrick Higley, 79, of Emmetsburg
Services for 79-year-old Patrick Higley of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, October 6th, at 1 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will follow the service from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
Craig Heuer, 64, of Lake Park
Memorial services for 64-year-old Craig Heuer of Lake Park will be Thursday, October 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Lake Park with burial at Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in...
Laker Athletics Over the Weekend
Estherville, Iowa (KICD) – Here is how the weekend went for Iowa Lakes Community College Athletics. Laker Volleyball continues to roll, as they beat North Iowa Area 3-0 and John Wood 3-1 at the DMACC Tournament. This makes it 7 straight wins for Iowa Lakes, and 9 out of their last 11.
Fire Officials Issue Warning About Space Heaters Following Storm Lake Blaze
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Storm Lake fire officials are issuing a warning after a mobile home was destroyed by flames last week. Firefighters responded to the scene on West 8th Street on Thursday where the home was found to be fully engulfed which was found to have been caused by improper use of a space heater in shed believed to be used for housing.
