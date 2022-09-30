Estherville, IA (KICD) — At their latest meeting the Estherville City Council approved upping the incentive for homeowners to make repairs and updates. Up until now the city offered approved applicants a 50-50 split in the cost of their improvements up to $2,500. Councilman Dave Seylar works with Excel Estherville, the group partnering with the city to offer the grant, and noted that amount wasn’t the incentive it used to be with inflation.

