Connecticut State

Nancy on Norwalk

Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law

GOP candidate for governor says accountability law, which limits searches and clarifies standards on force, is too restrictive. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

ANALYSIS | Will Invoking Virginia Strategy Work In Connecticut?

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski seemed to be taking a page from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s playbook last month when he unveiled his “parental bill of rights,” which included a ban against transgender female athletes competing in high school sports. Youngkin, who was in Connecticut on Wednesday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans

(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ridgefielddems.net

Video: Democrats Outclass Republicans at LWV Candidate Forum

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters’ candidate forum on September 27, highlighted immense quality differences between the Democrats and Republicans vying to represent Ridgefield in the Connecticut State Legislature. On the Democratic side, State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th House District), State Senator Julie Kushner (24th Senate District), Ceci Maher...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE

