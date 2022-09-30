Read full article on original website
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
GOP candidate for governor says accountability law, which limits searches and clarifies standards on force, is too restrictive. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd.
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect
CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
cbia.com
August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
Trailing by double digits in recent polls, Republican Bob Stefanowski repeatedly jabbed at Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday, trying in the first of two televised debates to stoke voter concerns over inflation, crime, police accountability, local zoning and how children are taught sex education in public schools. The Democratic governor...
Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
Our Lives: Preventing racial profiling in Connecticut
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with Ken Barone, of UConn's Department of Public Policy, about the effort to prevent racial profiling in Connecticut reaching a milestone.
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Cynthia Jennings (I): Candidate for Secretary of the State
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. Posted on...
Several new Connecticut state laws take effect this weekend
A number of new state laws take effect Friday.
ctnewsjunkie.com
ANALYSIS | Will Invoking Virginia Strategy Work In Connecticut?
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski seemed to be taking a page from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s playbook last month when he unveiled his “parental bill of rights,” which included a ban against transgender female athletes competing in high school sports. Youngkin, who was in Connecticut on Wednesday...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Candidates in the final month of campaigning before the election
(WTNH) – We made it to October, which means politics! The governor’s race saw Governor Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Rob Hotaling take part in their first debate. As we move into the final month of campaigning, there are two themes that keep rising to the...
Connecticut police departments take part in Jarah-Mathews-Dixon Memorial Tournament
The basketball tournament featured the Bridgeport Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Stamford Police Department and other municipal partners.
Connecticut track athlete sues state over transgender policy: 'Women's sports are being robbed'
Selina Soule argues the state's policy that allows transgender women to compete in high school sports puts biological women at a disadvantage.
Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
Rankings: This spot has ‘absolute best’ nachos in Connecticut
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
ridgefielddems.net
Video: Democrats Outclass Republicans at LWV Candidate Forum
The Ridgefield League of Women Voters’ candidate forum on September 27, highlighted immense quality differences between the Democrats and Republicans vying to represent Ridgefield in the Connecticut State Legislature. On the Democratic side, State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th House District), State Senator Julie Kushner (24th Senate District), Ceci Maher...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
