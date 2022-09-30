ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede

At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
SOCCER
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison

A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
EUROPE
theScore

Xavi backs Barcelona to overcome injuries during busy run of fixtures

Barcelona, Sept 30, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez backed his squad to show its quality in the weeks to come despite being hit by several injuries during the international break. Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, and Frenkie de Jong sustained injuries with their national teams over the...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Xavi Hernandez surpasses Zinedine Zidane to set La Liga record

Barcelona secured a narrow victory away from home against Real Mallorca on Saturday night, hitting a personal record for Xavi Hernandez. It was far from a brilliant performance, yet the Blaugrana will have been content simply to exit the island with three points. A potential muscle issue with Gavi seemed to be the only sour note.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lage, Neves, Lang, Haaland, De Jong, Schjelderup

Wolves boss Bruno Lage's future at the club is in doubt after their poor Premier League start continued with defeat by West Ham. (Telegraph - subscription required) Arsenal are hoping to move ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Express) Barcelona will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid put Osasuna draw down to luck despite admitting errors

Real Madrid were enjoying a perfect start to the season but in their first game back from the international break, they were knocked off their rhythm by Osasuna. Following a missed penalty from Karim Benzema, Osasuna made it out of the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw. After the match,...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Former Wigan industrial wasteland becomes new nature reserve

A former industrial wasteland, which is now a nationally important site for rare wildlife, has been officially designated as a nature reserve. The habitats at the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh in Greater Manchester support willow tits, bitterns, water voles and great crested newts. The 738-hectare site has become one...
LIFESTYLE
FOX Sports

Mbappe nets winner as PSG edges Nice to stay top in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Nice 2-1 to restore its two-point lead over Marseille in the French league on Saturday. Mbappe pounced on a pass from Nordi Mukiele to beat Kasper Schmeichel with a low strike in the 83rd...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

AC Milan Without Several Key Players For Chelsea Clash

Chelsea take on AC Milan in the Champions League this coming week, and the Italian side will be without some very key players for the game. It will be an advantage for a Chelsea side who after a draw and a defeat in the competition so far, are looking for their first win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Glasgow City sign Beatriz Prades Insa from Villareal

Glasgow City have signed Spanish midfielder Beatriz Prades Insa from Villareal. The 22-year-old formerly played for Levante and helped Villareal to 12th in the Spanish top flight last season. Prades is eligible to face Aberdeen in the SWPL Cup on Sunday. "I'm so glad for the opportunity to play at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Sevilla to replace manager Julen Lopetegui following awful start

On balance, Julen Lopetegui has had a glorious era at Sevilla, winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League in each of his three full seasons. However the weight of a dreadful start to this campaign has become too much to bear for the board at Sevilla. Following...
SOCCER

