BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
Spain excludes top players for game vs. USWNT amid ugly dispute with coach, federation
Spain has excluded 17 of its top women's soccer players from a roster for next month's game against the U.S. as most of those players remain locked in a dispute with the country's soccer federation over working conditions. Fifteen players wrote to the federation (the RFEF) last week to say...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
BBC
Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison
A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
theScore
Xavi backs Barcelona to overcome injuries during busy run of fixtures
Barcelona, Sept 30, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez backed his squad to show its quality in the weeks to come despite being hit by several injuries during the international break. Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, and Frenkie de Jong sustained injuries with their national teams over the...
UEFA・
Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration
BERLIN — (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the...
BBC
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Xavi Hernandez surpasses Zinedine Zidane to set La Liga record
Barcelona secured a narrow victory away from home against Real Mallorca on Saturday night, hitting a personal record for Xavi Hernandez. It was far from a brilliant performance, yet the Blaugrana will have been content simply to exit the island with three points. A potential muscle issue with Gavi seemed to be the only sour note.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Lage, Neves, Lang, Haaland, De Jong, Schjelderup
Wolves boss Bruno Lage's future at the club is in doubt after their poor Premier League start continued with defeat by West Ham. (Telegraph - subscription required) Arsenal are hoping to move ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Express) Barcelona will...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid put Osasuna draw down to luck despite admitting errors
Real Madrid were enjoying a perfect start to the season but in their first game back from the international break, they were knocked off their rhythm by Osasuna. Following a missed penalty from Karim Benzema, Osasuna made it out of the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw. After the match,...
NBC Sports
Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team fined £22,000 over nose stud
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed the ongoing controversy about his wearing a nose stud in his Formula 1 car as "all a bit silly" after the issue blew up again at the Singapore Grand Prix. Hamilton's Mercedes team were fined €25,000 (£22,000) after qualifying for a procedural error in incorrectly filing...
BBC
Former Wigan industrial wasteland becomes new nature reserve
A former industrial wasteland, which is now a nationally important site for rare wildlife, has been officially designated as a nature reserve. The habitats at the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh in Greater Manchester support willow tits, bitterns, water voles and great crested newts. The 738-hectare site has become one...
FOX Sports
Mbappe nets winner as PSG edges Nice to stay top in Ligue 1
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Nice 2-1 to restore its two-point lead over Marseille in the French league on Saturday. Mbappe pounced on a pass from Nordi Mukiele to beat Kasper Schmeichel with a low strike in the 83rd...
Yardbarker
AC Milan Without Several Key Players For Chelsea Clash
Chelsea take on AC Milan in the Champions League this coming week, and the Italian side will be without some very key players for the game. It will be an advantage for a Chelsea side who after a draw and a defeat in the competition so far, are looking for their first win.
Barcelona set to offload three top earners including Busquets in bid to slash massive £546m wage bill by £150m
SERGIO BUSQUETS will be among the casualties when Barcelona offload three of their highest earners. It comes as Barcelona move to re-establish financial stability within the club after a summer of turmoil. The midfield general is set to be joined on the chopping board by defenders Jordi Alba and Gerard...
BBC
Glasgow City sign Beatriz Prades Insa from Villareal
Glasgow City have signed Spanish midfielder Beatriz Prades Insa from Villareal. The 22-year-old formerly played for Levante and helped Villareal to 12th in the Spanish top flight last season. Prades is eligible to face Aberdeen in the SWPL Cup on Sunday. "I'm so glad for the opportunity to play at...
Yardbarker
Sevilla to replace manager Julen Lopetegui following awful start
On balance, Julen Lopetegui has had a glorious era at Sevilla, winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League in each of his three full seasons. However the weight of a dreadful start to this campaign has become too much to bear for the board at Sevilla. Following...
