Freed US citizen, 85, lands in Oman after detention in Iran
Baquer Namazi, one of four US citizens whose freedom Washington had demanded in the context of any revived nuclear deal with Tehran, landed in neutral Oman Wednesday, his lawyer said. The United States has been pressing for the release of the Namazis and two other Americans amid efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia
EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war
European Union countries have agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine
