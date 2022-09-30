ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Freed US citizen, 85, lands in Oman after detention in Iran

Baquer Namazi, one of four US citizens whose freedom Washington had demanded in the context of any revived nuclear deal with Tehran, landed in neutral Oman Wednesday, his lawyer said. The United States has been pressing for the release of the Namazis and two other Americans amid efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.
