NME
EA is teasing an imminent ‘Need for Speed’ reveal
Fans eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming Need for Speed game may not have much longer left to wait, if EA‘s social media teasing is to believed. EA has taken to Twitter to begin teasing eager fans ahead of the game’s upcoming reveal, which is expected later this week.
NME
Crystal Dynamics is asking what fans want in a ‘Legacy of Kain’ revival
It seems that Legacy of Kain may be set for a revival, as Crystal Dynamics is seeking feedback from fans about what they’d like to see in a potential new entry to the franchise. Crystal Dynamics has launched a survey asking players what they’d want to see in a...
NME
Two new ‘The Witcher’ spin-off games are on the way
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that two new The Witcher games are set to be released, separate from the upcoming trilogy. Along with The Witcher 4, which is internally codenamed Polaris and serves as the start of a new trilogy of games, the studio is also working on an enhanced edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year.
NME
‘No Man’s Sky’ version 4.0 to bring a “relaxed” mode
No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has shared what fans can expect from the sci-fi game’s version 4.0 update, which will arrive as part of No Man’s Sky‘s Nintendo Switch launch this month. As No Man’s Sky prepares to launch on the Nintendo Switch this Friday...
NME
‘Fallout’ celebrates 25th anniversary with freebies and in-game events
Bethesda has announced that to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fallout series, it will be hosting a series of events in Fallout 76 and giving the game away to Amazon Prime members. In a blog published today (October 3), Bethesda announced that it’s “not just celebrating Fallout‘s birthday, we’re...
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ review: a colourful shooter that just works
Overwatch 2 is probably going to be the most contentious game of the year. The first-person shooter (FPS) is excellent, and it’s fun in a way that Overwatch used to be, but hasn’t been in years. But it’s going to be the subject of discussion for a while.
NME
ZA/UM says ‘Disco Elysium’ remains a “collective effort” despite “involuntary” departures
Several developers who worked on Disco Elysium reportedly “involuntarily” left ZA/UM, but the company says development “still is a collective effort.”. On October 1, a Medium post written by ZA/UM founder Martin Luiga alleged that several members of the core team left “involuntarily” at the end of 2021.
