CD Projekt Red has confirmed that two new The Witcher games are set to be released, separate from the upcoming trilogy. Along with The Witcher 4, which is internally codenamed Polaris and serves as the start of a new trilogy of games, the studio is also working on an enhanced edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year.

