Phoenix realtors tennis tournament to fund charities

Buzz Carr, managing broker of the north Scottsdale branch of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate, is calling all realtors to join a doubles tennis tournament to raise funds for local Phoenix-metro charities.

In addition to supporting worthy causes, real estate agents will have an opportunity to network with other realtors throughout the Valley for continued excellence in business towards the greater community, a press release stated.

“At the core, realtors care about bettering the communities for which they serve and this tennis tournament is a fun way to do just that,” Carr said in the release. “The aim is for our real estate community to come together to collectively raise funds on the court for deserving local charities and we welcome all agents in the Valley to participate.”

In partnership with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Old Republic Title Agency, and Super Home Warranty, Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate will host the doubles tournament on Nov. 4 from 5–8 p.m. at the Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center. Registration is open to realtors with a $50 fee that will be set for donation to the preferred charity of the winning doubles team’s choosing.

For more information, contact Buzz Carr at buzz@waltdanely.com.