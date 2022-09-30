Read full article on original website
Related
8 red flags in relationships: Couples therapists share common examples and what they mean
Whether you're dating or married, learn to recognize what are red flags in a relationship, according to couples therapists.
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to a Communication Pathologist and Cognitive Neuroscientist
Communicative pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, PhD, says there are slew of speech patterns, visual cues, and physical signs exibited when someone isn't telling the truth. While these affectations might be able to discern if someone is lying to you, there's a bit more to it, she says. What...
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
How I Identified Narcissistic Abuse in My Romantic Relationship and Got Out
When I first met my ex, I found him smart, charming, and with an infectious laugh. Yes, I saw a few red flags, but I chose to focus on the positives. And thus began my relationship with a narcissist, which eventually opened me up to narcissistic abuse. The first couple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
Woman expects brother to pay $50K per year for niece's education
Should one ever expect their sibling to help them financially?. Financially toxic people can use a person’s money on themselves and expect other people to cover their costs. Some family members might fall under this category and keep requesting money.
Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache
Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
So you haven't caught COVID yet. Does that mean you're a superdodger?
Back in the early 1990s, Nathaniel Landau was a young virologist just starting his career in HIV research. But he and his colleagues were already on the verge of a landmark breakthrough. Several labs around the world were hot on his team's tail. "We were sleeping in the lab, just...
I gave my kids weird names… now I apologise to them for making their lives harder, I shouldn’t be allowed to name people
PICKING the perfect name for your baby is easier said than done. But one mum admitted that she shouldn't be trusted to name kids, given the ones she went with for her three kids. When asked on Quora what she thinks of parents who give their kids 'oddball names' the...
KIDS・
The 6 types of narcissism explained in one chart and how to quickly spot each type
The most classic type of narcissism looks like selfishness and a desire to be the center of attention. But narcissism can also present as an extreme desire to win at all costs or hunger for social power. Someone with covert NPD may appear shy but frequently play the victim or...
I am one of three women in my lover’s life, but I hate the idea of ending our relationship | Ask Annalisa Barbieri
Don’t leave your job because of this man who will only give you bits of himself. Instead, consider leaving him
I use an $8 product for anti-aging on my neck, people think it’s bizarre but it really works
A SKINCARE pro known for her clear complexion shared the unconventional way she uses a popular product. Ava Lee – who calls her clear skin “jello skin” – revealed how she dilutes one harsh anti-aging bestseller to safely use on her neck. In her initial TikTok...
Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated
My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
CNBC
A psychologist shares the 7 signs of a narcissistic parent: 'It's a toxic way to raise your kids'
Good parenting requires empathy, compassion and the willingness to make some of your needs secondary — essentially, many of the traits that you wouldn't find in a narcissist. But as a psychologist who studies the impacts of narcissism in family relationships, I've noticed that many narcissist traits, such as...
KIDS・
Comments / 0