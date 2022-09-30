ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Online fandom communities can facilitate state censorship, according to new research

Authoritarian regimes worldwide have embraced the digital age. And they have been generally effective at limiting the online presence of perceived adversaries within their borders—from intellectual dissidents to transnational activists. However, as a new study published in the journal New Media & Society shows, censorship is not strictly a...
INTERNET
Phys.org

Time resolved studies reveal the origin of the unparalleled high efficiency of one nanosecond laser ablation in liquids

Laser ablation in liquid is a scalable nanoparticle production method in areas like catalysis and biomedicine. Different energy dissipation channels, such as absorption by the liquid and scattering at the ablation plume and cavitation bubble, lead to reduced laser energy available for nanoparticle production. Ultrashort pulse durations cause unwanted effects. A study, recently published in in Opto-Electronic Advances, explored pico- to nanosecond pulse duration regimes and found that pulse durations around 1–2 ns enable the most efficient laser ablation in liquid.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy