Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Online fandom communities can facilitate state censorship, according to new research
Authoritarian regimes worldwide have embraced the digital age. And they have been generally effective at limiting the online presence of perceived adversaries within their borders—from intellectual dissidents to transnational activists. However, as a new study published in the journal New Media & Society shows, censorship is not strictly a...
Phys.org
Researchers propose ectomycorrhizal fungi's role be integrated into carbon accounting
A new study led by the University of Helsinki provides evidence that the observed decline of carbon use efficiency and net ecosystem exchange from south to north in the boreal forest may be caused by the abundance of ectomycorrhizal fungi. The proposed approach could easily be included in carbon balance...
Phys.org
Nobel prize: Svante Pääbo's ancient DNA discoveries offer clues as to what makes us human
The Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for 2022 has been awarded to Svante Pääbo from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, "for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution." In other words, Pääbo has been awarded the prestigious prize...
Phys.org
Time resolved studies reveal the origin of the unparalleled high efficiency of one nanosecond laser ablation in liquids
Laser ablation in liquid is a scalable nanoparticle production method in areas like catalysis and biomedicine. Different energy dissipation channels, such as absorption by the liquid and scattering at the ablation plume and cavitation bubble, lead to reduced laser energy available for nanoparticle production. Ultrashort pulse durations cause unwanted effects. A study, recently published in in Opto-Electronic Advances, explored pico- to nanosecond pulse duration regimes and found that pulse durations around 1–2 ns enable the most efficient laser ablation in liquid.
Comments / 0