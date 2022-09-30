Read full article on original website
Betteroff
22h ago
And I’m one of those grandparents missing out on precious time with them. Slowly killing me. I’m meeting with a family attorney in 2 days to fight for the right for visitation and custody to be changed. This is a form of psychological abuse and cruelty to withhold kids from their parent and grandparents.
Reply(7)
5
Related
Grandmother Takes Grandchildren Out of Will. They're Still Demanding Inheritance 23 Years Later
A frustrated woman who goes only by the name of "Velma" told Newsweek that before her mother died, she took Velma's three children out of her will. The grandmother was disappointed that her grandkids didn't spend more time with her, especially after she was placed in a nursing home.
IFLScience
Why Did 98 Percent Of Women In Nazi Concentration Camps Stop Menstruating?
The sudden halting of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) experienced by prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has historically been attributed to the effects of trauma and malnutrition, although new research paints a considerably darker picture. Drawing upon written historical records and interviews with Holocaust survivors, the study authors find evidence that synthetic steroids were added to the food given to female Jewish prisoners in order to hinder their fertility.
Where we sit in church says a lot about us
If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
I broke up with my best friend after her son confessed he loved me – but was I right to? | Remona Aly
I knew I had to save the one relationship that mattered the most: the one between mother and son, says journalist Remona Aly
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What did Jesus look like?
What did Jesus look like? What do scholars say about what Jesus looks like?
Josh Hawley ridiculed for demanding schools teach kids there is only “one gender”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is being mocked for a baffling argument that suggests he may be "gender-confused," according to HuffPost. The conservative lawmaker's latest debacle stems from a fundraising email he recently sent. In that email, he raised concerns about teaching children that "more...
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma
A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
Slate
Help! My Ex-Wife’s Family Is Asking a Very, Very Personal Favor of Me.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. My ex and I used IVF to have our son (she...
msn.com
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent
Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
Sister humiliates groom by asking him not to have an affair like his father in her speech
Although an affair is a bad decision, a child from an affair is innocent and deserves a happy life. Unfortunately, such children could find their life hard because they may be a constant reminder of infidelity. They may also have abandonment issues and poor emotional health.
"We're family and you should be ashamed for involving courts and lawyers." Husband enraged when asked to sign contract
Even if both partners are millionaires, making a marriage last can be difficult. When money issues are involved, things can quickly become problematic. Just ask any happily married couple and they would tell you that love isn't enough to keep the marriage together. Trust, loyalty, respect, and the pursuit of common goals are the bedrock on which a happy marriage can be constructed and maintained. Even though most couples are aware of this intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually, many of them disregard it financially.
Spouse Warned After Dad Gifts Husband $116,000 Inheritance Before Their Wedding
A woman is worried her inheritance from her father is at risk, after her husband buys a house with it, solely in his name.
Opinion: The Vindictive Narcissist Will Go On A Quest For Revenge
There are different types of narcissists in reference to personality disorder and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter.
Narcissistic often use "hoovering" tactics to stay in contact
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “GM, just checking on you,” the text read.
Comments / 16