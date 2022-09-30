ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Country music icon Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, the country music star who brought unparalleled candor about the domestic realities of working-class women to country songwriting, died at her home in Tennessee on Tuesday. She was 90. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Country music icon Loretta Lynn died today. She 90 years old, and her family says she...
Billy Strings & Terry Barber, 'Long Journey Home'

Bluegrass is music that's passed from hand to hand, from kitchens to hotel rooms to the jovial, competitive song circles at music festivals. For a century in these settings, young upstarts have attentively followed the fingerwork of their older mentors, learning classic tunes by touch as they memorize lyrics by jumping in on a high harmony.
Omar Apollo on making music and being a role model for queer Latinx kids

At the beginning of his journey making music, Omar Apollo was consumed iwth doubt and shied away from criticism. Now, the confident R&B darling is working in studios with Pharrell. From our play friends at NPR's Alt.Latino, Apollo talks about being a role model for queer Latinx kids and the pressure of having to watch what he says now that he's famous.
