Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Country music icon Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, the country music star who brought unparalleled candor about the domestic realities of working-class women to country songwriting, died at her home in Tennessee on Tuesday. She was 90. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Country music icon Loretta Lynn died today. She 90 years old, and her family says she...
NPR
Billy Strings & Terry Barber, 'Long Journey Home'
Bluegrass is music that's passed from hand to hand, from kitchens to hotel rooms to the jovial, competitive song circles at music festivals. For a century in these settings, young upstarts have attentively followed the fingerwork of their older mentors, learning classic tunes by touch as they memorize lyrics by jumping in on a high harmony.
NPR
Omar Apollo on making music and being a role model for queer Latinx kids
At the beginning of his journey making music, Omar Apollo was consumed iwth doubt and shied away from criticism. Now, the confident R&B darling is working in studios with Pharrell. From our play friends at NPR's Alt.Latino, Apollo talks about being a role model for queer Latinx kids and the pressure of having to watch what he says now that he's famous.
Comments / 0