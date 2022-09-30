John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo’s competitive nature, doesn’t believe QB has resentment towards 49ers

Read full article on original website
49ers Notebook: A better Jimmy; Deebo scratches his head at Jalen Ramsey; 49ers love Bobby Wagner’s big hit
There's a lot to unpack from Monday night's 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams, which was filled with big plays and one particularly bizarre moment that came from a fan that jumped on the field. The 49ers got a big performance from their defense, who produced seven sacks and...
Kyle Shanahan: It’s ‘unfair’ to blame Jimmy Garoppolo for 49ers’ struggles
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is receiving his share of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' offensive struggles this season. The one player receiving the brunt of the blame, though, is Jimmy Garoppolo. That's often the case with any starting quarterback. If an offense struggles, fingers will typically point toward that position.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 4 win vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Tuesday, the day after the team's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [OL] Colton...
49ers-Rams: Javon Kinlaw among 7 inactives for Niners; Arik Armstead active
WR Danny Gray (hip) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) Kinlaw tried to test his knee ahead of the game but is unable to go. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot) is active after missing last week's game against the Denver Broncos. Ahead of the game, the 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead...
Recap: 49ers defense puts on a show in 24-9 Monday night win over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to find their way on offense four games into the 2022 season, but the defense reminded the NFL on Monday night that they're good enough by themselves to make the team a force to be reckoned with. The 49ers held the Rams out...
Nick Bosa’s analysis of 49ers defense: ‘I think it’s the best in the league’
The San Francisco 49ers defense put on a show on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, the unit has been downright dominant this season, holding opponents to nine-or-fewer points in each of their last three games. The Denver Broncos scored 11 points in Week 3, but two came courtesy of a safety.
49ers release WR Willie Snead
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. He was promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad on October 3 but did not play in the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Niners initially signed Snead, 29, to...
49ers-Rams Injury Updates: Colton McKivitz, Arik Armstead ruled out
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Niners entered the matchup without running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), wide receiver Danny Gray (hip), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 4.
49ers blowout of Rams wouldn’t surprise Joe Staley
Which San Francisco 49ers team will show up tonight against the Los Angeles Rams? Will it be the team that always plays its division opponent hard, resulting in a six-game winning streak before last season's NFC Championship Game? Or will it be the squad featuring the same sputtering offense on display in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos?
49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s mentality: ‘One guy is not going to tackle me’
Safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel made the plays of the game during Monday night's San Francisco 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hufanga showed off his elite instincts with a pick-six off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Samuel showed off his elite elusiveness with an impressive 57-yard touchdown run that made the Rams defenders look downright silly.
Key stats from the 49ers’ 24-9 Week 4 win over the Rams
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 2-2 on the season after a 24-9 Week 4 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Monday night's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff.
Watch: Deebo Samuel makes Rams defense look silly as 49ers take 14-6 lead
Deebo Samuel recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season, and it was impressive. The wide receiver hauled in a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and evaded Los Angeles Rams defenders on his way to a 57-yard touchdown. The grab and score gave San Francisco a 14-6 lead over its...
Trey Lance in attendance for 49ers-Rams battle
Trey Lance is attending his first San Francisco 49ers game since suffering a season-ending ankle injury during the team's Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. The second-year quarterback could not attend the Week 3 road contest against the Denver Broncos because the swelling in his leg had not yet subsided.
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Rams? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 2-2 after a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
49ers place Azeez Al-Shaair on IR, announce other roster moves ahead of MNF clash vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from their NFC Championship Game rematch against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. This time, the NFC West clash will occur at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Niners had until 1 p.m. PT to make any roster moves ahead...
Jerry Rice flooded with memories after watching 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s TD vs. Rams
Deebo Samuel made Los Angeles Rams defenders look silly on Monday night at Levi's Stadium. That includes three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who got embarrassed while trying to bring down the elusive wide receiver during his 57-yard touchdown catch. Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick tried to...
NFL・
49ers regularly inquire about holds vs. Nick Bosa; Why 3 CBs played all 74 defensive snaps vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa earned Pro Football Focus' highest grade during Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams. That includes all the players on the field, not just those on the 49ers roster. Bosa finished the game with three tackles, two sacks, and five quarterback hits. In addition, the analytics site credited the pass rusher with nine quarterback hurries and a career-high 14 total pressures.
Watch: 49ers’ Jeff Wilson embarrasses Rams defense; Nick Bosa records sack No. 5
The San Francisco 49ers called on Jeff Wilson Jr. late in the first quarter, and the running back delivered. Wilson dashed through the Los Angeles Rams defense, going untouched on his way to the end zone for the 32-yard touchdown. Much to the delight of fans on hand, the play gave the home-team 49ers a 7-3 lead.
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs
After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
