Exit poll suggests center-right GERB party will win Bulgaria election
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An exit poll in Bulgaria suggested Sunday that the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election. The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the GERB party...
U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions as tensions over Ukraine soar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
UK still backs Rwandan asylum-seeker deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. and she vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Home Secretary...
Kuwait vote shakes up parliament amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait chose to shake up their parliament, sending conservative Islamist figures and two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years, according to results released Friday. The results from Thursday’s vote, which will bring...
Liz Truss claims to be first PM to have attended comprehensive school
Liz Truss has claimed to be the first prime minister to have attended comprehensive school in her Conservative Party conference speech. The Prime Minister’s claim is likely to invite scrutiny however, as former prime ministers Gordon Brown and Theresa May attended comprehensive schools. During her speech at the party...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans in exchange for 2 prisoners in U.S. custody
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. The...
WATCH: White House decries Russia’s ‘fraudulent’ annexation attempt
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned Russia’s “fraudulent attempt to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” calling it a “a flagrant violation of international law” and insisting it has no legitimacy. Watch the briefing in the player above. “The United States will never recognize these actions....
10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — A deep sunless pit with dates carved into the brick wall. A clammy underground jail that reeked of urine and rotting food. A clinic, a police station and a kindergarten. These were among the 10 Russian torture sites located by Associated Press journalists throughout the...
WATCH: State Department condemns North Korean missile launch toward Japan
The U.S. State Department echoed the White House in condemning North Korea’s longest ever test launch of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. Watch the briefing in the player above. The Biden administration describes the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines
WATCH: U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Nord Stream pipelines explosions
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
Why most Muslims – but far from all – celebrate Mawlid, the Prophet Muhammad's birthday
Most Muslims celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi’ al-awaal – which starts on the evening of Oct. 7 in 2022. Muslims view the celebration, called Mawlid al-Nabi or simply the Mawlid, like many other Islamic celebrations: as a sign of respect and adoration of Muhammad, whom they believe to be God’s messenger. According to Muslim tradition, Muhammad was a righteous man born around A.D. 570, whom God designated as his final prophet. He learned God’s message by heart and recited it. Later on, the verses were written...
U.S. announces new $625 million military aid package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
As winter deadline nears, G7 still working out how to impose Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian...
Rex Tillerson testifies at corruption trial of Trump adviser
NEW YORK (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served a turbulent term as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, was called as a government witness Monday at the trial of a Trump ally accused of leaking intelligence to the United Arab Emirates. Tillerson testified that he barely knew...
Russia uses suicide drones as Ukrainian forces press counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia’s loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had been...
