‘They’re going to get pumped!’ – Man City will coast to victory against bitter rivals United says ex-Chelsea star Sutton

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED are going to get "pumped" by rivals Manchester City, predicts ex-Chelsea ace Chris Sutton.

United and City are set to lock horns on Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad and Sutton claims a heavy defeat for Erik ten Hag's men is a "more likely scenario".

Manchester United will get "pumped" by Manchester City, argues Chris Sutton Credit: PA

The Red Devils endured a miserable start to the campaign as they lost their Premier League opener to Brighton before getting thrashed 4-0 at Brentford.

But Ten Hag managed to turn things around with a stunning 2-1 victory over rivals Liverpool which led to a four-match winning streak in the Prem, including a big win over in-form Arsenal.

However, Sutton argues that the Gunners failed to take their chances at Old Trafford.

The Norwich legend claims that if Erling Haaland and co play "anywhere near as well" then they could thrash their foes with a score up to 4-1.

Sutton told the BBC: "For all the positivity about Manchester United's progress under Erik ten Hag, they are playing Manchester City - who are the best team in the country and by far the best team in Manchester.

"We saw Arsenal created chances against United in their last league game, but failed to take them.

"If City play anywhere near as well as they can do, they will do the same - and they won't miss.

"United could cause them problems on the counter, but a more likely scenario is that they are going to get pumped."

United will be without out-of-favour captain Harry Maguire, who suffered a hamstring injury.

But Ten Hag has been boosted by Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford's return to training.

City boss Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will be missing John Stones who is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

However, Guardiola has been encouraged by Aymeric Laporte's continued progress from a knee injury.

The US Sun

The US Sun

