ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

It’s Showtime at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

By Site Staff
Palm Beach Illustrated
Palm Beach Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Efjw5_0iGpwow800
Joshua Charles Skurnik as Frankie Valli in the upcoming production of Jersey Boys at the Maltz. Photo courtesy of Maltz Jupiter Theatre

The long-awaited debut of the renovated Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s stage season will kick off with a run of Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, beginning October 25. The Tony and Grammy Award–winning production takes theater goers behind the music as Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons make it out of New Jersey and into the heights of stardom. The show is sure to keep spirits in the Maltz high with crowd-favorite tunes like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and more. The show runs through November 18, and tickets start at $68.

Theatre lovers can also mark their calendars for a A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, hitting the Maltz stage November 29 through December 18. The show follows the story of the enslaved Pseudolus who wants his freedom, and his master that wants a girlfriend. The two join forces and find themselves entangled in a classic vaudeville farce. Stephen Sondheim’s comedic musical romp through ancient Rome offers “something for everyone, a comedy tonight!”

In addition to its regular season productions, the theatre will present an exciting lineup of limited engagement shows and benefit concerts, such as Odyssey Road: Tribute to Journey on November 16, Best of The Eagles Tribute on November 20, ABBAmania on December 31, Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute Band on February 3, Portrait of a Queen: Aretha Franklin on February 5, and The Celtic Tenors on March 3.

Click here for a full schedule of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s upcoming productions.

The post It’s Showtime at Maltz Jupiter Theatre appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated .

Comments / 0

Related
musicfestnews.com

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO. Thanks to Adam at CHeeSeHeaD PRoDuCTioNS for this great video of The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton September 24, thanks to Dan Nolan, thanks to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, and thanks to The Heavy Pets!
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Jupiter, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!

Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
STUART, FL
luxury-houses.net

Amazing River Views Estate in Jupiter just Minutes to the Atlantic Ocean comes to The Market at $7.1 Million

The Estate in Jupiter, a spectacular home with-in minutes to the Atlantic Ocean offering amazing water life is now available for sale. This home located at 19010 Loxahatchee River Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

At the Table newsletter: Hit a green market. Hoist a pint at Oktoberfest. Try a new restaurant.

Hit a green market. Hoist a pint at Oktoberfest. Try a new restaurant. Although we were spared the worst of Hurricane Ian in Palm Beach County, it has been hard to think of anything other than this devastating storm this week. Images of wind-ravaged homes, flooded streets and weary hurricane survivors linger even as our local weather has gone from squally to windy to pleasantly breezy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Valli
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Stephen Sondheim
veronews.com

In Memory: Sept. 30

Gary Lynn Tolman, age 65 passed away September 14, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach. He was born June 15, 1957 in Melbourne, Florida to the late Leroy Tolman and Sabina Miller. Gary was a graduate of Eau Gallie High School. He was employed as a Superintendent...
VERO BEACH, FL
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Jersey Boys#The Theatre#Calendars#Performing#Musical Theater#Showtime#Pseudolus#Abbamania#Fire Tribute Band
veronews.com

Winning lottery ticket sold at Publix

VERO BEACH — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was recently sold at a local Publix supermarket, according to lottery officials. The Publix Supermarket at Treasure Coast Plaza was one of four locations across the state to sell the winning tickets. The store is located at 415 21st Street, Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
downbeach.com

Fall farmers market planned in Margate

The Margate Community Farmers Market is planning a fall event the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The fall market will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the veranda inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave. The market includes vendors selling everything you need...
MARGATE, FL
upressonline.com

COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair

When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
cityoffortpierce.com

Oktoberfest on 2nd Street Block Party

Bring on autumn and pull out the lederhosen! It's time for one of Downtown Fort Pierce, FL's most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian — Oktoberfest on 2nd Street Block Party in Downtown Fort Pierce hosted by Sailfish Brewing Company and 2nd Street Bistro!
FORT PIERCE, FL
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

Palm Beach Illustrated

Troy, MI
6
Followers
3
Post
505
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach - Things to Do, Events, Fashion, and More in West Palm Beach, Florida.

 https://www.palmbeachillustrated.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy