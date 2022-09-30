ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

2nd Annual Paranormal Day Oct. 22 in Apache Junction

Mesa Independent
 4 days ago

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is hosting its Second Annual Paranormal Day on Oct. 22 with the help of the Arizona Paranormal Investigation and Research Society.

There will be many free activities as well throughout the day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tarot readings, fortune telling, psychics, crystal healing, vendors, food and more are in store for visitors.

Applications are being taken from people with the talents listed above to engage with visitors. Go to superstitionmountainlostdutchmanmuseum.org

After hours ghost tours and a three-hour paranormal investigation are planned, according to the museum’s website. They are:

  • A ghost walk, 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., for $10 per ticket with kids under 10 are free. Limited to 20 each walk.
  • A ghost hunt 7-10 p.m., for $40 per person, limited to 16. Children under 14 are not admitted.

