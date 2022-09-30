ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Two Exhibitions to Debut at Norton Museum of Art

By Abigail Duffy
Palm Beach Illustrated
Palm Beach Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxk94_0iGpwe6s00
The Fearless Lola Walking the Lion King, Miami, for Stern by Esther Haase. © Esther Haase / Photo by Reto Pedrini Photography

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will soon overhaul its galleries to showcase two sprawling exhibitions representing scales of innovation from pioneering perspectives. The first, “A Personal View on High Fashion and Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now” runs October 8 to February 12. The other, “Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature,” will be on display October 15 to January 15.

The former’s debut at the Norton marks its first time on view to the public. It features 300 works of photography by more than 100 trailblazing fashion photographers from around the world, including Cecil Beaton, Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Helen Levitt, Vivian Maier, Amy Arbus, Cindy Sherman, Tommy Ton, Nadine Ijewere, Albert Watson, and Esther Haase. The exhibition pays homage to the evolution of fashion and street-style photography as an essential art form, covering its origins in the 1930s, the complex dichotomy of the fashion movements of the 1950s and 1960s, and the emergence of street-style photography in the 1980s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfwJC_0iGpwe6s00
Swans (Night) by Joseph Stella. Courtesy of Adelson Galleries, Inc.

“Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature” will showcase 90 paintings and works on paper by the legendary American modernist, from small-scale botanical renderings to larger allegorical paintings, all tying in Stella’s reverence and eye for capturing the natural world. The exhibition will honor the artist’s bold, evolving approach and his extensive body of work.

The exhibitions are included with museum admission, which is free for members and $5 to $18 for nonmembers.

The post Two Exhibitions to Debut at Norton Museum of Art appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

It’s a Fashion Show with Heart! Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities

15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton to Benefit JARC’s Adult Day Training Program. Boca Raton, FL – It’s time for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! “A Fashion Show with Heart!” will be held at The Addison’s courtyard in Boca where guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from aho! Atelier & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

$14.995 Million Fantastic Home has A Spacious Backyard with Playground and Putting Green in Palm Beach Gardens

The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a luxurious estate in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club has an endless flow creating multiple living areas for privacy and comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 12230 Tillinghast Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) & Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) at Compass Florida for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
West Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Palm Beach, FL
bocaratontribune.com

25th Annual Outstanding People & Leaders Awards Honorees Announced

Community leader Terry Fedele, philanthropists Amy and Mike Kazma, theater impresario Marilynn Wick, and Boca Helping Hands’ director Gregory Hazle will be the 25th Annual OPAL AWARDS honorees. Noted Boca Raton philanthropist Christine E. Lynn, chair of Boca Raton Regional Hospital board of directors and an OPAL honoree herself,...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Arbus
Person
Helen Levitt
Person
Cindy Sherman
Person
Irving Penn
Person
Richard Avedon
Person
Cecil Beaton
Person
Vivian Maier
Person
Joseph Stella
Person
Tommy Ton
takeabiteoutofboca.com

October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. As we transition from the slower summer months into full season here in South Florida, there is a lot to look forward to at each of the Rapoport’s Restaurant Group locations. Let’s take a look at what’s going on this month at Max’s Grille, Burt & Max’s, Deck 84 and Pagoda Kitchen!
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Exhibitions#Art World#Fashion Photographers#Two Exhibitions To Debut#The Norton Museum Of Art#Adelson Galleries Inc#American
luxury-houses.net

Amazing River Views Estate in Jupiter just Minutes to the Atlantic Ocean comes to The Market at $7.1 Million

The Estate in Jupiter, a spectacular home with-in minutes to the Atlantic Ocean offering amazing water life is now available for sale. This home located at 19010 Loxahatchee River Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Stop the presses! We have an update on what the heck is going on with Jeff Greene's towers

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. There's just so much to chat about after what happened last week; unfinished towers in West Palm Beach, new stores at The Mall at Wellington Green, Mar-a-Lago's true value...hmm, what else, what else, oh, and a frickin' unfathomable Category 4 hurricane that has forever changed the southwest coast of the Sunshine State and killed scores of people.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
bdb.org

140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH

October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

Palm Beach Illustrated

Troy, MI
6
Followers
3
Post
516
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach - Things to Do, Events, Fashion, and More in West Palm Beach, Florida.

 https://www.palmbeachillustrated.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy