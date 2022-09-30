Read full article on original website
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Xander Bogaerts follows up storybook grand slam with cryptic comment
It was determined weeks ago that the Boston Red Sox season would end not with a bang, but with a whimper. But Xander Bogaerts, who could be playing his final games in a Sox uniform, is not content to go quietly into the night. In the penultimate game of the...
Red Sox to make unexpected last-minute roster move for final series of 2022
When the Boston Red Sox open their final series of the 2022 season on Monday at Fenway Park, they’ll have an unexpected option for their last few lineups. On Sunday, manager Alex Cora told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required) that “there’s a good chance” Eric Hosmer will be activated for the three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Aaron Judge Is Now Baseball’s Legitimate Home Run King
With one swing of the bat Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas, Aaron Judge is now baseball’s new (legitimate) home run king. The New York Yankees slugger established — without debate — an American League record for most homers in a season with the 62nd home run, passing the mark fellow Yankees great Roger Maris set in 1961. Judge tied Maris’ mark on Sept. 28. “I had a good feeling off the bat,” Judge said after the game against the Texas Rangers. “I just didn’t know where it was going to land or what it was going to hit.” “The team we got,...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
We now know who the Phillies will play in the NL Wild Card Round
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies know who they're playing Friday. With the San Diego Padres' 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Phillies are now locked into the National League's third wild-card spot.The Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals for three games in St. Louis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Game times have yet to be announced.Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 and Aaron Nola will be on the mound for Game 2. If there's a Game 3, the Phillies will send out Ranger Suarez.St. Louis has yet to reveal their pitching plans, but...
