With one swing of the bat Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas, Aaron Judge is now baseball’s new (legitimate) home run king. The New York Yankees slugger established — without debate — an American League record for most homers in a season with the 62nd home run, passing the mark fellow Yankees great Roger Maris set in 1961. Judge tied Maris’ mark on Sept. 28. “I had a good feeling off the bat,” Judge said after the game against the Texas Rangers. “I just didn’t know where it was going to land or what it was going to hit.” “The team we got,...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO