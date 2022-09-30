ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing...
Google Pixel Fall Event: How to Watch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch Announcements

Google's Oct. 6 event is coming up in just a few days, and we expect to learn more about the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch. Google teased these products at its developers conference in May, but there's still a lot we don't know about them. That's bound to change soon enough, considering Google typically saves its major product announcements for the fall.
Here's what the Pixel Watch costs for the Wi-Fi model (Updated)

Update: More global pricing details for the Pixel Watch have emerged. A leak suggested that the price of the Wi-Fi edition of the Google Pixel Watch could be between $250-$350. A source has now backed up the leak claiming the price will be $349. Another leaker has detailed the UK...
