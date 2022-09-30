Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing...
daystech.org
Google only agreed to work on Android 12L if Samsung made a foldable every year
Although IFA 2022 has come to an in depth, it appears there’s nonetheless information trickling out of the occasion. The newest information comes from a spherical desk dialogue Samsung had with worldwide media about its partnership with Google on Android 12L and one huge demand Samsung needed to conform to.
CNET
Google Pixel Fall Event: How to Watch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch Announcements
Google's Oct. 6 event is coming up in just a few days, and we expect to learn more about the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch. Google teased these products at its developers conference in May, but there's still a lot we don't know about them. That's bound to change soon enough, considering Google typically saves its major product announcements for the fall.
Android Authority
Here's what the Pixel Watch costs for the Wi-Fi model (Updated)
Update: More global pricing details for the Pixel Watch have emerged. A leak suggested that the price of the Wi-Fi edition of the Google Pixel Watch could be between $250-$350. A source has now backed up the leak claiming the price will be $349. Another leaker has detailed the UK...
