RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 finale free live stream, finalists, TV channel, cast, watch online without cable (9/30/22)

The Masked Singer is back with episode 3 of season 8, and this week is promising a look at two new costumes: Fortune Teller and The Mummies. The competition series features anonymous singing celebrities in elaborate costume disguises battling it out for the crown and airs its second episode tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5 at 8 p.m. on FOX.
How to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 7 for free (10/2/22)
House of the Dragon, the hit Game of Thrones prequel series, premieres episode 7 tomorrow, Sunday, October 2 at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. Set over 200 years before the start of Game of Thrones (2011) and based on the hit books by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon explores the civil war of House Targaryen and the events that led up to the story audiences know and love.
13 of the best Halloween horror movies to watch on Peacock this October
This Halloween, give yourself a fright with some of the creepiest, spookiest, and most disturbing horror films. Whether you want to unwind with some Halloween candy after a long day or if you’re in the mood to be terrified to set the vibe for October, check out some of Peacock’s best Halloween horror films available to stream this year.
