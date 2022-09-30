Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
McDonald’s is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist
New York CNN Business — The Hamburglar is back at McDonald’s. But this time, it’s just for adults. McDonald’s is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning October 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health
Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
16 Sam’s Club Perks You Never Knew About
As a Sam's Club member, you can save money and enjoy members-only pricing and special perks for only $45 a year -- or $100 for a Sam's Plus membership. Explore: These Cities Are the Most Expensive for...
CNET
National Taco Day 2022: 17 Places to Get Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals
National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Though the roots of this popular Mexican dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as a slang term for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that miners used to detonate ore.
I named my son after a tasty snack – the government tried to ban it & other mums think I’m bonkers but I love it
PAULINE and Maxwell Bacon, 32 and 31, from East London served up a treat when they announced the name of their first son. Theodore (Teddy) Smokey Bacon was born last year and hospitality business development coordinator Pauline says since then his name - reminiscent of much-loved crisp flavour - has been causing a stir.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain
If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
Tinybeans
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT
Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans is the inclusive go-to resource for Millennial and GenZ parents.https://www.tinybeans.com
Comments / 0