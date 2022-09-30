Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership
After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
On Milwaukee
Gallery Night MKE returns later this month
Gallery Night MKE will soon pop-up in four unique Downtown Milwaukee neighborhoods. The free, two-day art event takes place Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, and offers visitors the chance to purchase original and local art while visiting some of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods. This fall, Gallery Night...
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop is closing its doors for now
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. In a Facebook post, the popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.
On Milwaukee
New Milwaukee Public Museum gallery will follow Future Museum project
Milwaukee Public Museum has opened a new gallery that will showcase the museum's next home. The Future Museum Gallery, which will be in the space that was home to Discovery World from 1996 until 2006, will include building renderings, details on Wisconsin Wonders fundraising progress, information about the design team, project updates and, in the center, a smaller-scale interpretation of the lightwell taht will be one of the major architectural features of the Future Museum.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Company Produces CBD Locally and Organically
RA! Is an all-natural hemp and wellness company, and lifestyle brand, founded by Richard Bowman. RA!—a play on the word raw— offers cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, tinctures and topicals crafted through a trademarked Whole Spectrum™ processing method that captures CBD and all ancillary cannabinoids. Bowman, a musician and...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee events group committed to sustainability
All of the Two Birds Event Groupproperties – Milwaukee Airwaves, The Ivy House, Filament and The Starling – feature lush botanical installations both indoors and out. Recently, the group upped their commitment to "going green," with myriad improvements. • Solar Energy – Two Birds has commissioned the local...
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
On Milwaukee
Update: Kopp's raises eyebrows, backtracks on pro-life themed flavor of the day
Kopp's Frozen Custard raised some eyebrows with its October 2022...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee may be famous for its breweries but you’d be sadly mistaken if you were to overlook the beautiful state parks in the area. From urban and rural bike trails, beer gardens, ponds, and rivers, nearby Milwaukee state parks are an enjoyable blend of its surroundings and the local culture.
On Milwaukee
New Disney on Ice show will slide into Fiserv Forum in February
Milwaukee will play host to the Magic Kingdom once again next year as Disney On Ice's latest skating show, "Let's Celebrate," will slide into Fiserv Forum for a full weekend of shows on Feb. 9-12. Coming to Milwaukee for eight performances, "Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate" will feature more...
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
MATC Times
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Frozen 1987 Webb burgers from Brewers 12-game win streak raffled off
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee area man raffled off two burgers that he's had since Ronald Reagan was president back in the 1980s. Rod Waters is a sub shop owner in Greenfield and an avid Brewers fan. He is such a fan that he saved two George Webb hamburgers from the Brewers' 12-game winning streak in April 1987. Waters kept those two burgers and an article about the streak and burger giveaway in a baggie that was notarized and stamped.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
On Milwaukee
Bay View Community Ofrenda invites all to honor the Dead
When Jason Gonzales’ mother passed away a few years ago, he decided to honor her with a small ofrenda – also known as an “altar” – in his yard. The response was so positive from neighbors that he decided to build a larger version the following year – and then topped that one with this season’s massive installation.
MATC Times
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
