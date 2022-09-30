Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks
photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
WDBJ7.com
Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan. The plan focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach” that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin, who says the plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
cbs19news
Youngkin unveils energy plan to meet Virginia's growing power needs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A newly unveiled energy plan calls on Virginia to harness nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the growing energy needs of the Commonwealth. Governor Glenn Youngkin released the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan on Monday, saying it focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
cbs19news
Virginia escapes national gas price increase
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
cardinalnews.org
Governor wants small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia
Want more news from Southwest Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help us fund more reporting positions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy and he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor somewhere in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.
cbs19news
Tourism revenues for 2021 show recovery
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tourism revenues reached $25.2 billion in 2021. The Virginia Tourism Corporation announced the information on Tuesday, saying that marks an 87 percent recovery toward pre-pandemic spending seen in 2019. According to a release, the VTC says this means travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Virginia gas prices may be on the rise again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What goes up, must come down. That’s the story when it comes to gas prices in Virginia and across the nation. AAA says the national average per gallon is $3.79 and rising. In Virginia, we’re paying about $3.31 a gallon, which is down a penny from Sunday.
cbs19news
Virginia REALTORS releases forecast for economic, housing market in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Home sales a projected to see their sharpest annual drop in more than a decade. That’s according to Virginia REALTORS’ 2023 Economic and Housing Market Forecast, which was released Monday. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on...
Augusta Free Press
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade
Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
The number of Virginia state employees working remotely has nearly tripled
The Department of Human Resource Management says the number of state employees working remotely has tripled since the pandemic started. Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said employees who have been approved to telework after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s back to the office directive took effect in July are up by about one-third.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
GrowGeneration (GRWG) Opens 1st Hydroponic Store in Virginia
GRWG - Free Report) has opened a 9,000-square-foot store in Richmond, its first hydroponic store in Virginia. GRWG has plans to expand its store presence in the state to capitalize on the emerging hydroponic market. It also signed two new leases for stores launches in Mount Holly, NJ, and Hazelwood, MO, which are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. With these, GRWG expanded its reach to 17 states.
wvtf.org
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
WSLS
‘We cannot afford to be California’: Gov. Youngkin vows to fight against gas-vehicle ban
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While speaking before an energized crowd Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin doubled down on his vow to repeal a state law that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a law tying Virginia to California’s plan. “We cannot afford to be California. I’ve...
WSET
Virginia gas prices dip, national average rises
(WSET) — It's been another week of Virginia gas prices dipping lower amid the rising national gas prices average, according to AAA. The current gas average in Virginia is $3.31, but the range of prices in the Commonwealth reflect a very wide difference. The most expensive is in Highland County at $3.81 while the cheapest $3.03 is enjoyed in Prince George County.
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
wmra.org
How does redistricting affect Virginia's elections this year... and next?
A listener near Charlottesville asked WMRA about the effect of redistricting on this year’s Congressional election. As it turns out, the implications will be felt this year, and next. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Virginia’s new district lines will likely not play a major role in the outcome of...
Power continues to be restored in all areas
(WFXR) — WFXR will report updated outages from Power Outage US as they are released. Outages: County Provider Customers out Alleghany BARC Electric Cooperative 0 Craig-Botetourt Electric Coop 0 Dominion Energy 0 Amherst Appalachian Power Company 23 Central Virginia Electric Coop 0 Dominion Energy 0 Appomattox Appalachian Power Company 0 Central Virginia Electric Coop 1 […]
Virginia schools closed, cities preparing for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Comments / 2