HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
HuffPost

Christina Aguilera Says Record Execs Repeatedly Told Her To Change Her Last Name

Christina Aguilera’s latest album is a celebration of her heritage ― in more ways than one. Unveiled this spring, “Aguilera” is the five-time Grammy winner’s second Spanish-language album following 2000’s “Mi Reflejo.” Though the 12-song set’s title seems almost like a no-brainer, the pop star said in an interview timed to Billboard Latin Music Week that it was partly inspired by her early days in the music business, when record executives repeatedly suggested she drop her surname.
Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'

50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
Billboard

The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’

Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Earns 22 New RIAA Certifications On His 40th Birthday

Lil Wayne has rung in his 40th year of life with 22 new RIAA certifications. Tunechi celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend with a massive party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, which featured several notable guest appearances from people like YG and Mack Maine, to Keith Sweat and Skip Bayless.
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Shows Off Handwritten Note From Beyoncé: Anyone Who Touches It Will Be ‘Electrocuted’

Cardi B has a new prized possession: a copy of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, with a message from Queen Bey herself. On Monday, the rap star posted a video of herself showing off the LP — and she made it clear: no one better touch it! “Look what Beyoncé sent me. Read it, bitch!” she said with a laugh, holding up the LP. “It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it. Anyone who gets mothafuckin’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on mothafuckin’ site.” “I just wanna say ‘thank you...
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music

Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
Rolling Stone

See Babyface, Baby Tate Jam Out to ‘Don’t Even Think About It’ With the Roots

Girls’ night arrived early on The Tonight Show Thursday when Babyface performed “Don’t Even Think About It,” a track off his upcoming album Girls’ Night Out with Baby Tate. Tate, wearing a coat of blue feathers, handled the first few verses while Babyface strummed a sparkly Stratocaster (left-handed), leading up to the chorus, “Don’t even think about it, take a shot … don’t even think about forever.” Babyface, wearing dark shades, finally stepped up to the mic for the bridge, singing, “You don’t want to see you when you wake up/’Cause you don’t want face another breakup.” The Roots...
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Hip Hop Legend DJ Premier

DJ Premiere has been producing since the 1980s and still creates music. You can not list some of hip hop’s most significant producers without mentioning the veteran musician. He is best known for producing all of Gang Starr’s music comprised of himself and the late Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, but has worked with everyone in the business from Rakim to Janet Jackson.
The Independent

Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world

The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world’s attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
411mania.com

Rap Icon Coolio Passes Away At 59

The rap world has lost an icon as Coolio, the legendary rapper behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has passed away. Variety has confirmed with manager Jarel Posey that Coolio, aka Artis Leon Ivey Jr., passed on Wednesday at around 5 PM. TMZ reports that he passed away at a friend’s hose in Los Angeles and that it is believed he suffered a cardiac arrest, though official cause of death has not been determined. Law enforcement sources told the latter site that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene, and that an autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine the cause of death. He was 59.
sheenmagazine.com

Onyx Collective Rolls Out The Red Carpet For ‘Reasonable Doubt’ In Hollywood

Onyx Collective, Disney’s new content brand for creators of color and underrepresented voices, will premiere its first scripted series ‘Reasonable Doubt’ on Hulu. Executive produced and directed by Kerry Washington – the sexy new legal drama is directed by Black directors and written by an all-Black writer’s room.
