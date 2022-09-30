Read full article on original website
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4
Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
