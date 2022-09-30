ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4

Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
NFL
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
