ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Social media threats at Edison High still circulating. Fresno police increase presence

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Social media threats of violence against students at Edison High School lingered Friday as Fresno police continued an investigation, officials said.

Police beefed up their presence on campus after a Wednesday night threat to shoot people and officers said Thursday they detained a 14-year-old connected to the post.

Similar threats began to make the rounds on Thursday night, according to Nikki Henry, a spokesperson for Fresno Unified School District.

“Fresno PD is aware and the investigation is open and active,” Henry said in an email to The Bee on Friday morning.

“It’s been re-posted so many times it’s difficult to identify the original source, so anyone with knowledge of the original poster is encouraged to share that with the police.”

She said extra police and safety personnel were at Edison.

Lt. Bill Dooley on Friday morning said police believe the threat was not new but rather more of the original threat from Wednesday night, which was deemed not viable.

He confirmed police presence would be increased, but stopped short of being specific. “If there is any legitimacy behind this threat, we would not want to release our tactical plan,” he said in a text message to The Bee.

Dooley said Friday that police would not say whether the 14-year-old was an Edison student and if he had access to a gun as the investigation is ongoing.

The 14-year-old was contacted by police at his home, police said.

Edison High’s attendance was lower than usual Thursday after the post was passed around. Henry said 20% of students were absent.

She said email notifications of the incident went out to school staffers and parents before 8 a.m., and staffers were updated about 11:45 a.m.

School shootings have become a more common sight in the U.S. in recent years. A report from Everytown for Gun Safety showed there were 193 school shootings in the last school year, which was more than double the previous year.

Hoaxes have not been uncommon. Schools in Fresno, Clovis and several other California cities have been victims to hoax calls in recent weeks.

Fresno police responded to another shooting threat reported at Bullard High School earlier this month that proved to be a hoax . Schools in Santa Barbara, Stockton, Chula Vista and Santa Rosa also received similar hoax calls.

Clovis High received a “suspicious phone call” last week that prompted officials to order students to shelter in classrooms as police officers investigated the campus. No credible threat against the school was found.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
fresnoalliance.com

Is the Fresno Police Department above the Law?

Our modern culture in America has long castigated and ignored the poor and unhoused. Many people just want the unhoused to go away, disappear or become invisible. Fresnans are no different. And sadly, when unhoused persons are hurt or killed, they are treated as if they never existed and oftentimes...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Suspect in family's kidnapping found; victims still missing

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators identified...
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Person
Bill Dooley
GV Wire

CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist

The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
CLOVIS, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Deadly Hospitals, Divided Houses

Are hospitals killing Fresno? Has the House of Labor split asunder? Is the Democratic Party divided?. Why, yes, but that’s nothing new, it’s just much worse than anyone realized. Underlying the billion-dollar scandal rocking Community Regional Medical Centers and spurring a two-county debate over transportation sales taxes is the region’s most powerful special interest group: landowners.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Shooting#School Shootings#Edison High School
YourCentralValley.com

‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries is set to announce on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
SELMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
271
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy