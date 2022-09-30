ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 ways to watch the Abbott-O’Rourke Texas Governor debate Friday

By Julianna Russ, Alejandra Yanez
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN ( ValleyCentral ) – On Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group . The debate is ahead of the November election , where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s chief executive officer.

There are five ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at 7 p.m. Friday — broadcasted on NBC 23, CBS 4, broadcast in Spanish on Estrella channel 4.4, on ValleyCentral.com , live-streamed on Facebook, or on the ValleyCentral app . Nexstar stations throughout Texas will also be broadcasting the event.

The debate will be hosted by KXAN-TV News anchor Britt Moreno and feature questions from a panel of journalists, including Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News, and Steve Spriester of KSAT-TV San Antonio.

The debate will take place at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

We want to hear your thoughts throughout the Sept. 30 debate. We’ll be monitoring your reaction on Twitter through the hashtag #TXGovDebate .

Debate dials: Undecided voters will react in real time during Abbott-O’Rourke debate Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

