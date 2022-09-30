ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks hosting 5-star wide receiver this weekend

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

The Oregon Ducks are hosting several visitors this weekend for their home game against Stanford.

And a Friday evening tweet provided confirmation that one of the nation's best prospects will be in Eugene.

Menlo-Atherton High School (California) five-star prospect and Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey will be in attendance:

While hosting an already-committed prospect doesn't always bring a ton of excitement, Dickey is a special case.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound playmaker, rated the nation's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 14 overall prospect, has reached out to multiple schools since his commitment and has generated plenty of interest.

However, publicly he has remained solidly committed to Oregon throughout.

If, in fact, this visit helps to further lock in his future in Eugene it would be a major recruiting victory for the Ducks.

There will be more hurdles to clear before Dickey puts on an Oregon uniform, but this is another good step forward for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 1

 

