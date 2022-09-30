Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis scores 17 in fourth quarter to defeat Temple 24-3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Thomas ran for two touchdowns and Memphis came alive late, scoring all of its points in the final 17 minutes to beat Temple 24-3 on Saturday. Memphis has won four straight after a season-opening loss at Mississippi State. The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 American) staged...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 7
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 30. South Panola 34...
actionnews5.com
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place. Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the...
“I just felt I was standing on what was right.” Hardaway reacts to NCAA ruling
MEMPHIS – Big day for Tiger basketball Friday. Okay, big day for Tiger basketball fans as Penny Hardaway gave us our first look at his new look Tigers. A team made up mostly of prized transfers, players that took a chance on joining the U of M. That bet has paid off. Just a couple […]
actionnews5.com
MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools will honor more than a dozen trailblazers in the city’s history Monday. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago. MSCS officials will honor them with a mural reveal. This...
High school football scores: Bartlett 34, Houston 24
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
actionnews5.com
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
desotocountynews.com
All-county volleyball teams announced
Lewisburg won the tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over Lake Cormorant in the final match. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football
Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
actionnews5.com
Ironman Competition pushes for diversity in endurance competition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Biking, running, and swimming is the ultimate endurance competition. The St. Jude Ironman Competition takes place Saturday at Shelby Farms. Some of the best athletes in the world will be in Memphis this weekend, but organizers are working to diversify the participants in the big race.
actionnews5.com
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis Tiger game day parking info
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium provided parking info for the 11:00 a.m. kickoff against Temple. The Southern at Hollywood parking lot will open at 7:00 a.m., with cash or card permitted, and tailgating will not be allowed. Southern at Hollywood lot will cost $30 per vehicle.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
actionnews5.com
Mempho Music Festival back and better this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 20 bands, several DJs and music lovers are taking over the Bluff City this weekend for the annual Mempho Music Festival. “Beautiful atmosphere, great vibe. The weather this weekend couldn’t be more perfect,” said Chris Duncan, Mempho Musical Festival head of marketing. “We are just ready to have a good time.”
actionnews5.com
Memphis condominiums caught on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time. The Whispering Oaks condominiums on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire. The fire injured two Firefighters.
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sept. 30-Oct. 1
The Memphis Tigers are taking on Temple on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Tickets start at $20. If you would like to buy a ticket, click here. The 2022 Mempho Fest is returning this weekend and bringing nearly 20 musical artists to the Radians Amphitheatre stage at the Memphis Botanic […]
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 30-October 2
Sisters, prepare thyselves. ’Tis almost All Hallows’ Eve. But who at Memphis magazine lit the black-flame candle? Tsk, tsk. It seems we, the Sanderson Sisters, have been awakened once more. (And not just for the Disney+ Hocus Pocus sequel.) Indeed, it seems that Memphis is awakened, too, with the Halloween spirit. All Hallows’ Eve has become a month of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok! Just look at these pumpkins carved with faces, lit within by non-black-flame candles. Thousands of them. Not one of them is carved with Master’s face. Oh, book! Can thou explain?
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
actionnews5.com
Drag show entertainers protest to perform
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drag Queens took to the streets of Memphis to fight for their right to perform and to let their critics know they will not back down or be intimidated. Drag show entertainers, along with members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community, staged a peaceful protest walking from one side of Midtown to the other on a very busy Friday night. Several things are on the protestors minds: frustration about last week’s family-friendly drag show getting canceled, concern for an upcoming drag show in Jackson, Tennessee, and worry that Governor Bill Lee is going to try and shut down the pediatric transgender clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
