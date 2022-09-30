Read full article on original website
Related
profootballnetwork.com
Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
profootballnetwork.com
John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 5 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Fallout From Injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 5 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy RB Start/Sit Week 5: Devin Singletary Full Blast, Melvin Gordon III Not so Fast
We are now four weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season and starting to get a better idea of what these teams are. Decisions will only get more difficult from here on out. Let’s take a look at our RB start/sit Week 5 plays. Underdog Fantasy is the easiest...
RELATED PEOPLE
profootballnetwork.com
Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5: James Robinson, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and More
The previous week might not yet be over, but fantasy football Week 5 start/sit decisions are already at the forefront of the mind for managers. Let’s take a look through the data from the first four weeks as we try to identify which players we can look to start and sit in our Week 5 fantasy lineups.
profootballnetwork.com
Week 5 NFL OL Rankings: Chiefs Dominate, Rams Disintegrate, and the Jets and Chargers Have New Left Tackles
As the season progresses, depth will continue to affect our NFL OL rankings almost as much as talent. Injuries are inevitable, and teams that have the bodies to make up for health questions up front will have a distinct advantage. Here’s how NFL offensive lines are shaping up after four weeks of action.
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 5: Is It Time to Buy Low on Gabe Davis and Sell High on Josh Jacobs?
After a hectic week to open the season, Week 4 of fantasy football brought us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Here are a handful of players entering Week 4 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on. Underdog Fantasy...
profootballnetwork.com
Latavius Murray Waiver Wire Week 5: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?
In the space of four days, Latavius Murray has gone from practice squad player to Week 5 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers. With Murray heading to the Denver Broncos from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, how should fantasy managers view him this week as a potential target on the Week 5 waiver wire?
IN THIS ARTICLE
profootballnetwork.com
NFL MVP Odds 2022: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes Fighting Off Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson Through First Month
The first month of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. After trailing the action throughout the first three weeks, we’re going to look at the top NFL MVP betting odds you should consider and also stay away from. With that, we’ll highlight the biggest favorites and best longshots for you to consider betting on.
profootballnetwork.com
Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?
The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
profootballnetwork.com
Dan Quinn Is the Cowboys MVP, and Dallas Must Make Him Head Coach to Keep Him in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys are 3-1, and morning talk shows have already been asking if Mike McCarthy is a Coach of the Year front runner. Keeping the team on track after losing Dak Prescott is an outstanding turnaround after an embarrassing Week 1 output against Tampa Bay, but the Cowboys’ true MVP is Dan Quinn.
profootballnetwork.com
Should you start Michael Carter or Breece Hall vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?
The New York Jets travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 4 of the NFL season, and we have you covered on all the fantasy football angles of this matchup. One of the key questions is whether fantasy managers should start Michael Carter or Breece Hall against the Steelers. Let’s dive into which Jets running back is a viable play for Week 4 and why you might start either.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
profootballnetwork.com
Should you start Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the NFL season, and we have you covered on all the fantasy football angles of this matchup. One of the key questions is whether fantasy managers should start running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the Buccaneers. Let’s dive into your fantasy options for the week.
profootballnetwork.com
What’s Next for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa After Being Ruled Out for Week 5?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater...
Watch: UC TE Josh Whyle on His Blocking Mentality, Scheme Versatility, Success Against USF, And More
The senior tight end has scored both times he's played against South Florida.
profootballnetwork.com
Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars NY promo code: bet Rams-49ers MNF with $1,250 insurance
Get the “Full Caesar” welcome offer with our Caesars NY promo code PFNFULL. You can make a huge first bet on Monday Night Football and earn a boost for Caesars Rewards. Using PFNFULL as the Caesars NY promo code will give customers in the Empire State a first bet up to $1,250. As an insured wager, you will get a free bet refund if it loses. Plus, your Caesars Rewards account will gain 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.
What ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said about Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders, HBCUs
Fans of Stephen A. Smith are happy when they hear him shouting “blasphemous” or calling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a “baaaaaad man” on ESPN's "First Take." Smith's assertive and sometimes brash TV persona doesn't reveal how strongly he believes in giving back to his...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier
The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 5: Greg Joseph and Riley Patterson Are Solid Options
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 5 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
Comments / 0