NFL

profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Latavius Murray Waiver Wire Week 5: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?

In the space of four days, Latavius Murray has gone from practice squad player to Week 5 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers. With Murray heading to the Denver Broncos from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, how should fantasy managers view him this week as a potential target on the Week 5 waiver wire?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Michael Carter or Breece Hall vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?

The New York Jets travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 4 of the NFL season, and we have you covered on all the fantasy football angles of this matchup. One of the key questions is whether fantasy managers should start Michael Carter or Breece Hall against the Steelers. Let’s dive into which Jets running back is a viable play for Week 4 and why you might start either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL
EPA
Football
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the NFL season, and we have you covered on all the fantasy football angles of this matchup. One of the key questions is whether fantasy managers should start running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the Buccaneers. Let’s dive into your fantasy options for the week.
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

What’s Next for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa After Being Ruled Out for Week 5?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars NY promo code: bet Rams-49ers MNF with $1,250 insurance

Get the “Full Caesar” welcome offer with our Caesars NY promo code PFNFULL. You can make a huge first bet on Monday Night Football and earn a boost for Caesars Rewards. Using PFNFULL as the Caesars NY promo code will give customers in the Empire State a first bet up to $1,250. As an insured wager, you will get a free bet refund if it loses. Plus, your Caesars Rewards account will gain 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 5: Greg Joseph and Riley Patterson Are Solid Options

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 5 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
NFL

