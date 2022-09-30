ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My Mother-In-Law Wants To Be The First Person To Hold My Baby’

The time after you have a baby is often fraught with tiredness, hormones – and the delicate art of handling family politics. Which is why one woman has taken to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole (AITA) to ask whether she is one because she didn't want her mother-in-law in the delivery room, nor be the first person to hold her new baby.
Scamp & Dude Launch ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ Charity Collection

Since Scamp & Dude's inception, giving back has been at the heart of the brand's mission. Now founder Jo Tutchener-Sharp has teamed up with four of our favourite women - Billie Piper, Shaznay Lewis, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Vicky McClure - to create a limited-edition charity collection. Each star has designed an item of organic cotton loungewear with profits going to their chosen charity.
