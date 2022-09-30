Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
‘I Felt Selfish I’d Taken So Much Time Away’: Love Island’s Paige Thorne On Going Back To Work As A Paramedic
I’ve always known that I wanted a career that was selfless and benefited others; that’s what I class as job satisfaction. I’m a paramedic because I hope to make a positive impact on the lives of every person I meet in some way or another. Honestly, I’m...
Grazia
‘My Mother-In-Law Wants To Be The First Person To Hold My Baby’
The time after you have a baby is often fraught with tiredness, hormones – and the delicate art of handling family politics. Which is why one woman has taken to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole (AITA) to ask whether she is one because she didn't want her mother-in-law in the delivery room, nor be the first person to hold her new baby.
Grazia
Molly-Mae Has Already Started Buying Baby Products – Here’s Where You Can Shop Them
After announcing her pregnancy in a heartfelt video to her combined 8.38 million Instagram and YouTube followers, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have already started buying baby products for their new addition. In her video - which has so far been viewed 1.4 million times on her YouTube channel - Molly-Mae...
Grazia
Don’t Believe The Sensationalist Reactions, Young Girls Absolutely Want Leadership Roles
Research commissioned by the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) has caused controversy online today after reports surfaced that stated ‘Girls want to enjoy work but not lead’, based on the study. Headlines based on the survey of girls aged 9 to 18, across state and private schools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grazia
Scamp & Dude Launch ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ Charity Collection
Since Scamp & Dude's inception, giving back has been at the heart of the brand's mission. Now founder Jo Tutchener-Sharp has teamed up with four of our favourite women - Billie Piper, Shaznay Lewis, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Vicky McClure - to create a limited-edition charity collection. Each star has designed an item of organic cotton loungewear with profits going to their chosen charity.
Comments / 0