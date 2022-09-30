ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Security audit of schools is comprehensive safety test in the wake of Uvalde

We're learning more about the process behind the state's security audit of schools. It's a response to Governor Greg Abbott's mandate following the tragedy in Uvalde. The random security checks started last month and will continue through the end of the school year next May. In this week's Crisis in...
UVALDE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show previews Big Thicket Day

TEXAS — This coming Saturday, October 8, the Big Thicket National Preserve will be having its annual Big Thicket Day. The event will be held at Colliers Ferry Park in Beaumont, featuring a guest speaker, activities for kids, and a complimentary lunch!. This year’s Big Thicket Day will celebrate...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

CavOILcade Queen's Tea event honors students and parents

PORT ARTHUR — The CavOILcade Queen’s Tea event honored students and parents. The 70th Annual CavOILcade Queen's Tea took place Sunday at the Texas Artist Museum in Port Arthur. This year's queen is Trisha Nicole Almaraz. Sunday's event recognizes the princesses of the court, their escorts and their...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Chime in with YOUR best Southeast Texas weather photo!

TEXAS — Do you have a great picture or video of Southeast Texas weather? It could be a dark and looming storm cloud, a perfect sunset, or a heavy rain; we want to see it!. Enjoy the sights of other viewers, or click the submit your content button below to get started.
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Cop & Kids events focus on building trust with the community

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers focused on more than crime. It was a day to build relationships with the community they serve and protect. Officers did this with their Cops & Kids pop up event. On Sunday, they set up activities and sweet treats at Charlton Pollard Park in...
BEAUMONT, TX
