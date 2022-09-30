Read full article on original website
Voter registration efforts intensify in anticipation of mid-term elections
Jefferson County — Mid-term elections are a little more than a month away and the voter registration deadline is about a week from now. While politics is heating up across the nation, the effort to get people signed up to vote is reaching a fever pitch right now. Both...
Security audit of schools is comprehensive safety test in the wake of Uvalde
We're learning more about the process behind the state's security audit of schools. It's a response to Governor Greg Abbott's mandate following the tragedy in Uvalde. The random security checks started last month and will continue through the end of the school year next May. In this week's Crisis in...
Nederland's National Night Out Against Crime builds connection with community
Nederland — The city of Nederland hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime. It was a chance for citizens to talk with first responders and check out some of their emergency equipment. The goal is to break down barriers and build a connection with the community. KFDM/FOX 4'S...
The Morning Show previews Big Thicket Day
TEXAS — This coming Saturday, October 8, the Big Thicket National Preserve will be having its annual Big Thicket Day. The event will be held at Colliers Ferry Park in Beaumont, featuring a guest speaker, activities for kids, and a complimentary lunch!. This year’s Big Thicket Day will celebrate...
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Sept. 30, 2022 — Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last...
Energy expert says Abbott's claim of low energy prices in Texas is false
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Electricity prices are on the rise, and energy experts are clearing up a statement Gov. Greg Abbott made at the Texas Governor Debate on Friday. The governor claimed the state has one of the lowest electricity prices in the country, but experts say that's not true.
CavOILcade Queen's Tea event honors students and parents
PORT ARTHUR — The CavOILcade Queen’s Tea event honored students and parents. The 70th Annual CavOILcade Queen's Tea took place Sunday at the Texas Artist Museum in Port Arthur. This year's queen is Trisha Nicole Almaraz. Sunday's event recognizes the princesses of the court, their escorts and their...
Chime in with YOUR best Southeast Texas weather photo!
TEXAS — Do you have a great picture or video of Southeast Texas weather? It could be a dark and looming storm cloud, a perfect sunset, or a heavy rain; we want to see it!. Enjoy the sights of other viewers, or click the submit your content button below to get started.
Port Arthur Police Department receives mobile graphics for patrol vehicles
PORT ARTHUR — If you've noticed a change in some PAPD patrol units, you aren't alone. The mobile graphics are part of a push to highlight the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program. Read the press release from the Port Arthur Police Department below:. Port Arthur Police Department would...
Sheriff describing fugitive in On the Run segment: "She's a crook that's hard to catch"
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for the public's help in providing information that leads to a woman who has appeared in previous On the Run segments. "She's a crook that's hard to catch," said Sheriff Stephens in describing Jessica Sanders, who is wanted on...
Cop & Kids events focus on building trust with the community
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers focused on more than crime. It was a day to build relationships with the community they serve and protect. Officers did this with their Cops & Kids pop up event. On Sunday, they set up activities and sweet treats at Charlton Pollard Park in...
Regional airport flying high with additional revenue beyond airline flights
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County is looking for ways to utilize the Jack Brooks Regional Airport without relying solely on airline flights to bring in revenue. The airport director, Alex Rupp, says although it may seem underutilized for commercial flights, it's still a vital asset for Southeast Texas. KFDM/Fox...
Sheriff's Office releases name of Orange County woman who drowned in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 20-year-old woman who drowned in a backyard pool. Angel Bock, 20, died Monday after she was found unresponsive in a pool and died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded...
USW on National Labor Relations Board complaint against ExxonMobil: "It's a big win"
BEAUMONT — Leaders with the United Steelworkers union are calling a National Labor Relations Board complaint against ExxonMobil a "big win" in a long-running battle that continues even after hundreds of workers returned from a lockout that kept them away from their jobs for nearly a year. The NLRB,...
Box truck flips over on I-10E near Smith and lands in grassy area off freeway
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a box truck that flipped over and landed upside down in a grassy area off Interstate 10. The accident was reported at about noon today on I-10 East near Smith Road in Jefferson County. DPS...
Orange County S.O. investigating death of 20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a pool and died at a hospital, according to information the Orange County Sheriff's Office provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded at about 12:45 p.m....
