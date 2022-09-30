Read full article on original website
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Aaron Judge breaks AL single-season HR record with cathartic blast vs Rangers
Aaron Judge has done it. He’s all but officially solidified his AL MVP campaign. He’s etched his name one last time into the history books this regular season. The New York Yankees star hit his 62nd home run of the year against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Game 161.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NFL・
Xander Bogaerts follows up storybook grand slam with cryptic comment
It was determined weeks ago that the Boston Red Sox season would end not with a bang, but with a whimper. But Xander Bogaerts, who could be playing his final games in a Sox uniform, is not content to go quietly into the night. In the penultimate game of the...
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line.
NFL quarterback rankings: Who's the MVP favorite?
The NFL quarterback rankings for Week 5 are here, and with the season about a quarter in, which signal-caller is the MVP favorite?. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
NFL・
Inside Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson’s Thrilling Showdown in Vegas
The two potential first picks of the 2023 NBA draft put on a show in their first matchup against each other.
