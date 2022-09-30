ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Band music coming to Glendale for outdoor show

Big Band Era music is coming to Glendale.

The AZ Swing Kings Jazz Orchestra will feature jazz singers Sherry Roberson and Vito Maynes in “Swingin’ in the Park,” a program of swing and jazz classics of the Big Band Era. The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the E. Lowell Rodgers Amphitheater, Murphy Park, 5850 W. Glendale Ave.

This outdoor performance for all ages is free. Those attending are welcome to bring lawn chairs. The concert sponsored by a city of Glendale Performing Arts Grant.

The AZ Swing Kings is a 19-piece big band including a vocalist. The group consists of professional all-star musicians who play the authentic sounds of the famous bands who represented the swing and jazz eras.

The band is directed by Lenny King, founder and former leader of the Chicago Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra.

Click here or call 847-287-5325 for more information.

