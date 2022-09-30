Read full article on original website
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
WVU volleyball concludes road trip
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma in three sets to conclude its first Big 12 Conference road trip of 2022 at McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Mountaineers (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) fought hard against the Sooners (11-4,...
West Virginia defeats Memphis to open 2022-23 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened its 2022-23 season with a 4712-4645 win over No. 14 Memphis on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match, winning smallbore by a score of 2337-2291,...
FINAL: Texas 38, West Virginia 20
West Virginia football is on the road for its first Big 12 test of the season away from Milan Puskar Stadium when they kick off against the Texas Longhorns. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+. WVU opened the week as a...
West Virginia, South Carolina Play to 0-0 Draw
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On a windy, rainy day in Morgantown, the Mountaineers (2-6-2, 0-1-2 Sun Belt) outshot the Gamecocks (5-3-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt), 11-5, including 9-2 after halftime. WVU also recorded three shots on the goal and limited its Sun Conference foe to just one on the day.
Mountaineers close road trip at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12...
WVU comes back, draws with Kansas
West Virginia women’s soccer came back from two goals down to steal a 2-2 draw with Kansas in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineers (4-3-5, 1-0-2 Big 12) scored the final two goals after dominating with 60 percent of the game’s ball possession. That didn’t mean they dominated the match, though, as Kansas netted its two goals in the beginning of the second half just 33 seconds apart.
WVU faces Texas for first Big 12 road test
After winless start, Mountaineers have a shot to go above even against the Longhorns. West Virginia football makes its first Big 12 road trip of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas at the Longhorns’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
West Virginia returns home for South Carolina match
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team returns home to take on Sun Belt Conference foe South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. Of note, the match was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. but was moved...
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
Keys to the Game: WVU must win both run games
Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
WVU to Compete in Live in Lou Cross Country Classic
The West Virginia University cross country team continues the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic which is hosted by the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer...
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
Brown: CJ Donaldson “Alert, stable” following injury versus Texas
True freshman running back able to travel home with WVU after being carted off the field, according to the program. West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night in West Virginia’s 18-point loss at Texas. Donaldson,...
Daniels advances as Golden Arm Award Watch List narrows
Junior quarterback JT Daniels is one of 25 quarterbacks in the country who have advanced past the initial stage of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List process. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation narrowed its preseason Watch List to just 25 quarterbacks Friday afternoon. Daniels, who has...
