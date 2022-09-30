Evan Mobley is a budding star with utterly unique two-way potential, representing the bright future of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sometimes you know a player is special and has what it takes to be an NBA superstar the moment you see them take the court as a rookie. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is one of the most recent examples of this phenomenon and has already established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO