actionnews5.com
MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools will honor more than a dozen trailblazers in the city’s history Monday. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago. MSCS officials will honor them with a mural reveal. This...
actionnews5.com
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program helps young boys mature into the best version of themselves. The Omega Program has been around for six years to help kids off the streets. This year the program is bringing in a new class of boys. “This is our...
storyboardmemphis.org
LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on
StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
wpln.org
‘Jacir’ is a film about a Syrian refugee who navigates poverty and racism in Memphis. The film’s director can relate.
There is a scene midway through the new film “Jacir,” from director Waheed AlQawasmi, that shows the film’s titular protagonist, Jacir, biking at night under fizzy-orange street lamps to the duplex he shares with a cantankerous neighbor and her cat. “He’s so poor he doesn’t have a...
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
actionnews5.com
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
actionnews5.com
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place. Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the...
actionnews5.com
Brothers honored for saving lives through organ donation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two young men who lost their lives in 2020 after a deadly car crash were honored Friday night for saving the lives of several strangers through organ donation. In 2020, T.J. Smith, his younger brother Tyronzen Smith, and another person were killed in a car crash.
actionnews5.com
4 MLGW community locations reopen for in-person services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water will reopen its doors to the community. The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
actionnews5.com
Memphis condominiums caught on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time. The Whispering Oaks condominiums on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire. The fire injured two Firefighters.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
South Memphis community looking to get rid of blight and clean up neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vacant lots have been plaguing Memphis neighborhoods and creating blight for years. In South Memphis, residents have had enough. Now they’re hoping to spark change within the community. FOX13′s Cierra Jordan spoke with a resident trying to clean up their neighborhood. “We have these...
Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
One shot in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
Tennessee Tribune
The Return of the Bank Fishing King
MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 30-October 2
Sisters, prepare thyselves. ’Tis almost All Hallows’ Eve. But who at Memphis magazine lit the black-flame candle? Tsk, tsk. It seems we, the Sanderson Sisters, have been awakened once more. (And not just for the Disney+ Hocus Pocus sequel.) Indeed, it seems that Memphis is awakened, too, with the Halloween spirit. All Hallows’ Eve has become a month of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok! Just look at these pumpkins carved with faces, lit within by non-black-flame candles. Thousands of them. Not one of them is carved with Master’s face. Oh, book! Can thou explain?
actionnews5.com
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis Tiger game day parking info
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium provided parking info for the 11:00 a.m. kickoff against Temple. The Southern at Hollywood parking lot will open at 7:00 a.m., with cash or card permitted, and tailgating will not be allowed. Southern at Hollywood lot will cost $30 per vehicle.
actionnews5.com
MSCS announces its highest graduation rate since 2013 merger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education recently confirmed that the 2021-22 Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) graduation rate is the highest its been since the 2013 merger of municipal and county schools. The MSCS graduation rate is now 80.1%. This most recent rate represents an improvement of 2.4...
