On this rainy Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles hosted the Louisville Cardinals in Alumni Stadium with both teams looking for their first ACC win of the season. BC entered the game at 1-3, a disastrous start after high expectations in the offseason in large part due to their depleted and inexperienced offensive line. Louisville has fared a bit better, entering the game 2-2 with wins over UCF and USF, but losses in both of their ACC contests against Syracuse and Florida State. After a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest, Boston College edged out Louisville for a 34-33 win.
Tomorrow afternoon, the Boston College Eagles host the Louisville Cardinals at Alumni Stadium at 12pm ET. Boston College is 1-3 and still seeking their first FBS win of the season after dropping games to Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and FSU. Louisville is 2-2 and has already found its first 2 FBS wins against UCF and USF, but they sit at 0-2 in the ACC after losses to Syracuse and Florida State.
Between injuries and losses, this has been a pretty unpleasant year for Boston College football and its fans so far. But if you’re a superfan and are still intent on following every game, here are the details on how to stay up to date with this afternoon’s matchup against Louisville...
