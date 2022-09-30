On this rainy Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles hosted the Louisville Cardinals in Alumni Stadium with both teams looking for their first ACC win of the season. BC entered the game at 1-3, a disastrous start after high expectations in the offseason in large part due to their depleted and inexperienced offensive line. Louisville has fared a bit better, entering the game 2-2 with wins over UCF and USF, but losses in both of their ACC contests against Syracuse and Florida State. After a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest, Boston College edged out Louisville for a 34-33 win.

