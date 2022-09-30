Leonard A. Coombs, age 97, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc. He was born July 13, 1925 in Missoula, Montana, son of the late Walter and Wilhelmina (Gerlach) Coombs. As a child, Len learned to love the great outdoors and spent much of his free time roaming around Mount Sentinel with his friends. He also enjoyed his time at the family cabins at Seeley Lake and Flathead Lake, as well as visiting his grandfather’s ranch in Alberta. After graduating from Missoula High School with the class of 1943, Len enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Kalinin Bay, participating in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines, which some historians deem the largest naval battle in history. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, Len attended the University of Montana and worked summers at Yellowstone National Park, where he met Margaret M. Carlton. The couple married on May 6, 1950 at St. James Episcopal Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2022.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO