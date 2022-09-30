Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Volunteers Honor History by Cleaning 75+ Gravestones at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery
On a beautiful Saturday morning, 36 volunteers gathered at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery, where they cleaned over 75 gravestones, most of which belonged to Civil War veterans. More stones were cleaned, as they belonged to people who appeared to be family members. The mood of the volunteers was that of...
seehafernews.com
The Friends of the Fox River Trail Announces Fox River Trail Repaving Effort
The Friends of the Fox River Trail has announced the launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail. The Friends is looking to raise $300,000, which would go toward not only repaving the trail but also expanding the trail in the 3.4-mile stretch into Greenleaf. Also...
seehafernews.com
Leonard A. Coombs
Leonard A. Coombs, age 97, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc. He was born July 13, 1925 in Missoula, Montana, son of the late Walter and Wilhelmina (Gerlach) Coombs. As a child, Len learned to love the great outdoors and spent much of his free time roaming around Mount Sentinel with his friends. He also enjoyed his time at the family cabins at Seeley Lake and Flathead Lake, as well as visiting his grandfather’s ranch in Alberta. After graduating from Missoula High School with the class of 1943, Len enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Kalinin Bay, participating in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines, which some historians deem the largest naval battle in history. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, Len attended the University of Montana and worked summers at Yellowstone National Park, where he met Margaret M. Carlton. The couple married on May 6, 1950 at St. James Episcopal Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2022.
seehafernews.com
Bank First Donates Scoreboards To Manitowoc Parks
Bank First has again displayed its’ community spirit. The Manitowoc-based financial institution recently donated three 10-foot LED scoreboards with wireless controls from Nevco to Manitowoc ball diamonds. They’re valued at approximately $19,000. Two of the scoreboards will be located on the northwest side of Citizen Park and one...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Windigo Fest Starts on a Down Note
Hundreds gathered over the weekend for Windigo Fest at the Manitowoc County Expo Grounds, but it all started off on a down note. As everything was getting set up Friday evening, a woman collapsed. A bartender who was close by jumped into action and began chest compressions until police and...
seehafernews.com
Three Displaced Following Sheboygan House Fire
There was another house fire in Sheboygan yesterday. This follows the total loss of a home on Beechwood Drive over the weekend. The Sheboygan Fire Department was sent to a residence on North 16th Street just before 12:30 p.m., where they found black smoke emanating from the second floor of the building.
seehafernews.com
Truck Caught on Manitowoc’s 10th Street Bridge, Little Information Known
It was quite a sight yesterday afternoon on Manitowoc’s 10th Street Bridge. A truck was caught on the bridge as it was being lifted for a boat to pass under just after 1:00 p.m. Details of what exactly led to this incident have not yet been released by the...
WBAY Green Bay
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan to Offer Landlord Training Class Next Month
The City of Sheboygan has announced a landlord training program. The class will be held in the Council Chambers on November 3rd, and will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. During the training session, those in attendance will learn about code compliance, fair and legal tenant screening practices and legal issues, which will all be taught by a local attorney and members of city organization.
seehafernews.com
MPU Electric Crew Helps Restore Power in Florida
Three journeymen electricians from Manitowoc Public Utilities have been at work in Florida since the weekend restoring power to those affected by category-4 Hurricane Ian. The local electric workers are included in a 44-person contingent from the state as part of mutual storm aid by the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin and American Public Power Association.
seehafernews.com
Arlene Williamson
Arlene Williamson, age 85, a Manitowoc resident, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living in Manitowoc. Arlene was born on May 27, 1937, in Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Ervin and Clara (Jaeger) Zastrow. On March 5, 1955, Arlene married Thomas Williamson at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2009.
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
seehafernews.com
How to Deal With Wasp Stings
Wasps are more likely to sting in late summer and early autumn. Angel Avina, from Custom Health Pharmacy, was on WOMT’s Be My Guest program recently and suggested Redmond clay for those who’ve been stung by a wasp. “100% you need to have this in the house,” she...
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Dismemberment Case Put on Hold, Waiting for Psychiatric Exam
Court proceedings for Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay have been put on hold. Schabusiness is accused of the grizzly murder of Shad Thyrion in February and is facing charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. She was last in court on September 1st...
seehafernews.com
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Investigating Dog Biting Incident at Emma Radandt Park
The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of two dogs involved in a biting incident yesterday afternoon (October 3rd). The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. near the playground at Emma Radant Park, which is on Flambeau Street. According to police reports,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire
CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
