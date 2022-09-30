ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Leonard A. Coombs

Leonard A. Coombs, age 97, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc. He was born July 13, 1925 in Missoula, Montana, son of the late Walter and Wilhelmina (Gerlach) Coombs. As a child, Len learned to love the great outdoors and spent much of his free time roaming around Mount Sentinel with his friends. He also enjoyed his time at the family cabins at Seeley Lake and Flathead Lake, as well as visiting his grandfather’s ranch in Alberta. After graduating from Missoula High School with the class of 1943, Len enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Kalinin Bay, participating in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines, which some historians deem the largest naval battle in history. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, Len attended the University of Montana and worked summers at Yellowstone National Park, where he met Margaret M. Carlton. The couple married on May 6, 1950 at St. James Episcopal Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2022.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bank First Donates Scoreboards To Manitowoc Parks

Bank First has again displayed its’ community spirit. The Manitowoc-based financial institution recently donated three 10-foot LED scoreboards with wireless controls from Nevco to Manitowoc ball diamonds. They’re valued at approximately $19,000. Two of the scoreboards will be located on the northwest side of Citizen Park and one...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Manitowoc, WI
Society
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Windigo Fest Starts on a Down Note

Hundreds gathered over the weekend for Windigo Fest at the Manitowoc County Expo Grounds, but it all started off on a down note. As everything was getting set up Friday evening, a woman collapsed. A bartender who was close by jumped into action and began chest compressions until police and...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Displaced Following Sheboygan House Fire

There was another house fire in Sheboygan yesterday. This follows the total loss of a home on Beechwood Drive over the weekend. The Sheboygan Fire Department was sent to a residence on North 16th Street just before 12:30 p.m., where they found black smoke emanating from the second floor of the building.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Evergreen Cemetery#Local Life#Civil War#Localevent#Michigan Avenue#The Grand Army
seehafernews.com

City of Sheboygan to Offer Landlord Training Class Next Month

The City of Sheboygan has announced a landlord training program. The class will be held in the Council Chambers on November 3rd, and will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. During the training session, those in attendance will learn about code compliance, fair and legal tenant screening practices and legal issues, which will all be taught by a local attorney and members of city organization.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

MPU Electric Crew Helps Restore Power in Florida

Three journeymen electricians from Manitowoc Public Utilities have been at work in Florida since the weekend restoring power to those affected by category-4 Hurricane Ian. The local electric workers are included in a 44-person contingent from the state as part of mutual storm aid by the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin and American Public Power Association.
FLORIDA STATE
seehafernews.com

Arlene Williamson

Arlene Williamson, age 85, a Manitowoc resident, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living in Manitowoc. Arlene was born on May 27, 1937, in Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Ervin and Clara (Jaeger) Zastrow. On March 5, 1955, Arlene married Thomas Williamson at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2009.
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

How to Deal With Wasp Stings

Wasps are more likely to sting in late summer and early autumn. Angel Avina, from Custom Health Pharmacy, was on WOMT’s Be My Guest program recently and suggested Redmond clay for those who’ve been stung by a wasp. “100% you need to have this in the house,” she...
MANITOWOC, WI
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Dismemberment Case Put on Hold, Waiting for Psychiatric Exam

Court proceedings for Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay have been put on hold. Schabusiness is accused of the grizzly murder of Shad Thyrion in February and is facing charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. She was last in court on September 1st...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire

A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan woman found

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Investigating Dog Biting Incident at Emma Radandt Park

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of two dogs involved in a biting incident yesterday afternoon (October 3rd). The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. near the playground at Emma Radant Park, which is on Flambeau Street. According to police reports,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire

CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
CEDARBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy