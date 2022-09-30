Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
WSAW
Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months. Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210. “With this additional funding...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
seehafernews.com
New Report Provides Snapshot of Sustainable Farming Efforts in Wisconsin
Greenhouse gas emissions have been potentially reduced by 50,000 tons in the state, with the help of Wisconsin farmers supported by a statewide coalition. Farmers for Sustainable Food has released its first progress report, which summarizes efforts and data from last year. The coalition consists of six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin and works with 231 farmers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvin Blackshear has warrants in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - When it comes to 55-year-old Marvin Blackshear, U.S. Marshals say you need to set time aside to go over his criminal history. "Mr. Blackshear has been in and out of custody since about 1993," said the U.S. Marshal on the case. "His rap sheet give or take 31 pages. So he has a long history of a lot of drug charges."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Special send-off for Wisconsin troops
Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops will be deploying for the Horn of Africa on Sunday. Friday night, they had a special send-off in Milwaukee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
themadent.com
Wisconsin Women Speak out for Gun Safety
State Rep. Deb Andraca and gun violence prevention advocates Debra Gillespie and Jennifer Hoffman-Jonas held a press conference in Milwaukee to share their stance on gun safety and the safety of Wisconsin communities. “As a member of the State Legislator I’ve been proud to stand with Governor Evers over the...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
spectrumnews1.com
School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
CBS 58
Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
Comments / 0