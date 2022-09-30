Read full article on original website
National Night Out 2022: Redding police, city officials gather for annual event
REDDING, Calif. — Tuesday evening was National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign between police and the public. This is the thirty-eighth annual National Night Out event and the thirty-third year that Redding police have taken part. The main goal of "Night Out" is simple: build trust. Last year,...
Red Bluff candlelight walk for domestic violence awareness month
RED BLUFF, Calif. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the community is coming together to honor victims and provide resources for those in need. Red Bluff is no exception, as the organization Empower Tehama is holding their tenth annual candlelight walk. This event is to shine light...
Think Pink Campaign launches pink Redding Police vehicles
REDDING. Calif. — The Redding Police Department revealed its pink vehicles Tuesday morning through a partnership with the Think Pink Campaign as a way to spread awareness about breast cancer. It's not just pink cars being shown off: there are also pink patches for various Shasta County agencies, known...
Fate of Opportunity Center discussed at Tuesday's Shasta Co. Supervisors Meeting
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The future of the Opportunity Center is a major item on Tuesday's Shasta County Supervisor’s agenda. The center is an employment training program for people with disabilities and it currently employs 41 people and serves 125 patients. County Executive Officer Pat Minturn said Shasta...
School canceled for Dunsmuir high students on Monday due to water outage
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Dunsmuir High School was without water on Monday morning, leading to school being canceled for the day. What originally started as just being a late-start day at 10 a.m. for Dunsmuir students, turned into a day off instead. KRCR's Tyler Van Dyke spoke with Dunsmuir...
Man arrested for stealing golf cart, yard tools from Cottonwood charter school on Monday
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — A local man was arrested on Monday after allegedly stealing a golf cart, leaf blower and weed trimmer from a charter school in Cottonwood. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they received a call from staff at Cottonwood Creek Charter School, off of Bush Street, on Monday, Oct. 3. Staff told deputies one of their shops had been broken into at some point during the night and a golf cart, leaf blower and weed trimmer were stolen.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the CHP is helping out
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A recent federal grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to expand its protection of pedestrians and bicyclists. The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists. This grant will promote the importance of drivers, bicyclists, and...
Jamaican man killed in rollover crash in Trinity County on Saturday
JUNCTION CITY, Calif. — A 30-year-old man from Jamaica was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say, Damario Williams, from Manchester, Jamaica, was driving a white Chevrolet Suburban near Slattery Gulch Road, just east of...
Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
Health and Human Services warns about rainbow fentanyl
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Rainbow fentanyl is a growing issue across the country and, here, in the Northstate, and it targets young people. Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency's (HHSA) Supervising Community Education Specialist, Amy Koslosky, said they have been working with the Redding Police Department (RPD) and they have had cases of rainbow fentanyl in our community.
Delays set back transfer of inmates to Trinity County jail
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — It has been three months since Trinity County Sherriff Tim Saxon said the inmates at their jail would be transferred to the new one but they haven't yet. The sheriff says they will be soon though. "There's not much we can do when it comes...
Shasta County Clerk to hold webinar addressing claims of election fraud
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County's Clerk and Registrar of Voters is hosting a moderated discussion on Monday evening to address claims of election fraud during a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. The free webinar will start at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. It'll include a moderated discussion...
