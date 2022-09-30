ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff candlelight walk for domestic violence awareness month

RED BLUFF, Calif. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the community is coming together to honor victims and provide resources for those in need. Red Bluff is no exception, as the organization Empower Tehama is holding their tenth annual candlelight walk. This event is to shine light...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Think Pink Campaign launches pink Redding Police vehicles

REDDING. Calif. — The Redding Police Department revealed its pink vehicles Tuesday morning through a partnership with the Think Pink Campaign as a way to spread awareness about breast cancer. It's not just pink cars being shown off: there are also pink patches for various Shasta County agencies, known...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for stealing golf cart, yard tools from Cottonwood charter school on Monday

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — A local man was arrested on Monday after allegedly stealing a golf cart, leaf blower and weed trimmer from a charter school in Cottonwood. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they received a call from staff at Cottonwood Creek Charter School, off of Bush Street, on Monday, Oct. 3. Staff told deputies one of their shops had been broken into at some point during the night and a golf cart, leaf blower and weed trimmer were stolen.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the CHP is helping out

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A recent federal grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to expand its protection of pedestrians and bicyclists. The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists. This grant will promote the importance of drivers, bicyclists, and...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Jamaican man killed in rollover crash in Trinity County on Saturday

JUNCTION CITY, Calif. — A 30-year-old man from Jamaica was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say, Damario Williams, from Manchester, Jamaica, was driving a white Chevrolet Suburban near Slattery Gulch Road, just east of...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nor Cal Think Pink#Md Imaging
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Health and Human Services warns about rainbow fentanyl

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Rainbow fentanyl is a growing issue across the country and, here, in the Northstate, and it targets young people. Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency's (HHSA) Supervising Community Education Specialist, Amy Koslosky, said they have been working with the Redding Police Department (RPD) and they have had cases of rainbow fentanyl in our community.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Delays set back transfer of inmates to Trinity County jail

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — It has been three months since Trinity County Sherriff Tim Saxon said the inmates at their jail would be transferred to the new one but they haven't yet. The sheriff says they will be soon though. "There's not much we can do when it comes...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy