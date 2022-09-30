Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
capecod.com
Keating Hosts Falmouth Panel on Retirement Benefits
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Community Television (FCTV) is hosting a retirement benefits discussion panel hosted by Congressman Bill Keating. Several topics will be covered in the panel including maintaining a 401k, IRA, retirement plans for small businesses, and current suggestions for retirees, among others. Panelists include Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the...
capecod.com
Local Concert Raising Funds for Those in Ukraine
BARNSTABLE – The local “Giving With Your Hearts” concert by musicians from across the region will raise funds and awareness for the people of Ukraine this weekend. Event organizer Donna Murphy, music director and organist at West Parish of West Barnstable, said the music, including the Ukrainian national anthem, was chosen specifically to honor the challenges of those facing the conflict.
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Local Projects Receive State Conservation Grants
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently awarded $12 million in state grants for open space projects throughout Massachusetts, with some recipients located on Cape Cod. The grants will help towns and land trusts safeguard spaces for outdoor recreation and conservation. Dennis was awarded roughly $312,000 for the Tobey West...
capecod.com
Wellfleet Moves Forward with Affordable Housing
WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Zoning Board of Appeals recently voted to approve an application for 46 units of affordable housing at 95 Lawrence Road. The Preservation of Affordable Housing has been one of the parties involved in planning the project. The president and CEO of local housing nonprofit Community...
capecod.com
Officials respond to house fire in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Emergency officials were called to the scene of a house fire in Falmouth. The call came in shortly after 5 PM Monday at 17 Waquoit Landing Road. Heavy smoke was showing from the chimney of the residence when crews arrived. The fire which appeared to be in a partition was quickly knocked down. Crews checked for further fire extension. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
nbcboston.com
This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M
The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
4C’s Cuts Ribbon for New Science Building
BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College’s new Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center is complete and now open for classes. The building has been in the works for ten years, with construction taking place over the past two at the college’s main campus in Barnstable. The center’s...
capecod.com
Buckley Receives Sheriff Endorsement from Markey, County Commissioner
HYANNIS – Democratic candidate for Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley has received endorsements from Senator Ed Markey, Governor’s Council Joe Ferreira and Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest. Markey highlighted her experience as well as goals of tackling mental health and substance use in the region as reasons for...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
californiaexaminer.net
Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail
In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
capecod.com
Centerville Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic is October 12
CENTERVILLE – A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be held in Centerville on Wednesday, October 12. Barnstable residents age three and above are eligible to receive quadrivalent shots. The clinic will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Route 28. The town is...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
WCVB
Nantucket construction site fire damages nearly-finished house, cottage
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A nearly-complete home and neighboring cottage being built on the island of Nantucket caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said. Nantucket Fire Department deputy chief Sean Mitchell said the fire at 19 East Tristram Ave., was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. The response was complicated...
capecod.com
Man airlifted after suffering serious burns in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man reportedly suffered serious burns from hot water from a shower. Rescuers responded to the Anchor Inn at 175 Commetcial Street about 11 PM Sunday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a burn unit. Further details were not immediately available.
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
country1025.com
The 8 dog breeds that people in Massachusetts love!
The Miniature Schnauzer is a very intelligent, but also very energetic breed of dog. It’s a good choice for people who like to walk their dogs.
Search for snowplows begins ahead of winter amid Massachusetts driver shortage
WRENTHAM, Mass.—You may not be preparing for snow storms just yet, but plenty of town and city officials are. “Years ago, we used to start this process in mid-October, but every year it starts a little quicker and is a little more competitive,” Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane said.
capecod.com
Dennis Announces Early Voting Hours
DENNIS – Town officials in Dennis announced hours for early voting ahead of the upcoming state election in November. Early voting will start on Saturday, October 22 and run through Friday, November 4. Early voting is for all registered voters, no excuse is needed to vote before Election Day...
Comments / 0