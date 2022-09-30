ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Broadway Duo Headlines Carpenters Tribute at The Encore

RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS, a tribute to the music of The Carpenters, opens this weekend at The Encore, the first offering in their popular tribute concert series. Sure to lift your spirits, this cozy collection of sing-along hits will be headlined by CHELSEA PACKARD (Promises, Promises, Hands on a Hardbody, Legally Blonde), and GEOFF PACKARD (Matilda, Rock of Ages, Phantom of The Opera), with Geoff also directing. The couple, who each boast numerous Broadway credits (they met while touring in Wicked), are both professors in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Michigan. As they have in previous appearances, the Packards are bringing their vocal talents to The Encore stage, this time interpreting the soft style and distinctive harmonies of Richard and Karen Carpenter. Joining them for this special concert are two of their talented students at U of M, SOPHIA VICTORIA DELER and DIEGO RODRIGUEZ.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Photo Gallery: Dexter 2022 Captains and Crew

The traditional Homecoming King and Queen is no longer as Dexter High School moved to a more modern selection of a top student at this year's halftime ceremonies. The Dexter Homecoming Court will now be called The Crew with an elected student from each class to be named The Captain.
DEXTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Dogs weren't only pets at Blessing of the Animals in Warren

Saturday mornings typically include sleeping in late or going to run errands. Students, parents and teachers at Regina High School in Warren had other plans. The Leaders of Franciscan Engagement Club (L.I.F.E) hosted the 11th annual Blessings of the Animals at the high school in honor of the Feast of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals. Pet owners brought their furry friends for prayers by Deacon Ed McLeod. ...
WARREN, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Grand Opening of Salt Springs Park Saturday Morning

The City of Saline and Saline Parks and Recreation will celebrate the grand opening of Saline Parks and Recreation Saturday morning. The city's newest park, located at 263 Monroe Street, is mostly a natural preserve, but it does feature a trail head and an informative sign which explains the significance of the salt spring in the history of the Saline area.
SALINE, MI
CBS Detroit

"Everybody vs Stigma" takes place at Northville High School

(CBS DETROIT)- "Everybody vs. Stigma" week gave students the opportunity to learn and speak about mental health education and wellness at Northville High School. "To care. To care for each other and care for themselves," mental health advocate and former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple said when asked what he hopes students take from the mental health seminar he spoke at for students.Hipple was a guest speaker as "Everybody vs. Stigma" week wrapped up with a seminar where Hipple was a guest speaker. The day featured speakers, private journaling sessions and therapy dogs for students after a week full of...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

The art of bringing together 74 Van Gogh works from across globe to one spot

How do you bring together 74 Vincent van Gogh works worth millions of dollars from museums, foundations and private collections all over the world for one massive exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts? Carefully. Very carefully. By the time Metro Detroiters finally set foot inside the highly anticipated "Van...
DETROIT, MI

