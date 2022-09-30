Read full article on original website
Is Netflix’s ‘The Empress’ Based on a True Story?
Netflix’s The Empress is quenching the demand for royal drama following the successes of Bridgerton and The Crown – both of which are in various stages of production for their next seasons. This new historical drama premiered Sept. 29 on the streamer and follows Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” of Austria as she struggles with her royal title and the enemies it brings.
Jeffrey Dahmer Has Eerie Yellow Eyes In the Netflix Series, but Was That the Real Color?
Now that prolific serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer has become a hot topic — thanks to Netflix's drama miniseries Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — true-crime lovers are intrigued in learning all the sordid details about his life and more. Social media users have been interested in everything from Dahmer's family dynamic to his IQ score since he was nowhere close to an A+ student. And there is plenty of curiosity about his appearance, including his eyes.
Man of mystery discovered in Paris
He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
Medieval "Vampire" Skeleton Discovered in Poland
Archaeologists have discovered the skeletal remains of a supposed Medieval "vampire" at a dig site in Poland. The remains were of a female who was buried on her back, with a sickle placed over her throat; experts say the arrangement was done to ensure that if the dead woman were to rise again, her head would be severed from her body.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
Resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain sparks debate about treatment of ‘maids’ in Singapore
A resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain on a trip to Singapore has sparked a debate on social media about the treatment of foreign domestic workers.The footage, which has gone viral on Twitter, was first released in 2018 during an episode of the late celebrity chef’s food and travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In the clip, Bourdain could be seen eating with three locals in Singapore and talking about how many people in the country have maids.“Everybody’s got a maid, looking after their child at home,” one woman said. “So maids are kind of like the opiate of the...
Anthony Bourdain final texts before death revealed: ‘I hate being famous’
Anthony Bourdain struggled with fame and heartbreak in the days leading up to his death by suicide, a new book reveals. In an unauthorized biography titled “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” journalist Charles Leerhsen includes text messages sent by the late celebrity chef in his final days that give insight into his mindset. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who had become one of his close confidants, per an excerpt published by the New York Times. “I am lonely and living in constant...
Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia
A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
Marilyn Monroe Had Two Siblings –– Who Were They?
The '50s was the era when Marilyn Monroe became one of the most noteworthy actresses ever. She landed major films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953 and The Seven Year Itch in 1955. By the time the '60s came around though, things turned incredibly tragic. She passed away at the age of 36 — and there are endless conspiracies surrounding her untimely death.
NBC News Correspondent Savannah Sellers Is Married! Inside Her Three-Day Tuscany Wedding Celebration
Congratulations are in order for Savannah Sellers and Alex Yaraghi!. When Sellers and her new investment analyst husband began planning their Italian nuptials, they both agreed it had to be an epic celebration. "We were like, 'Let's go big,'" Sellers tells PEOPLE exclusively. And that's exactly what they did. On...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
‘Countless lives damaged’: UK’s dark history of gay conversion practices
New book covers period from 1950s to 1970s, but its author highlights continuing lack of full ban
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Serpent Queen’ On Starz, A Drama About How Catherine de’ Medici Held On To The French Monarchy
It’s too easy for a period show to fall into familiar rhythms, with women in corsets and wigs and men in pantaloons politely dancing and talking in very baroque language. But the more successful period shows eschew that and give these characters modern dialogue and behavior. A new series on Starz about Catherine de’ Medici’s ascension to the French throne does just that. THE SERPENT QUEEN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman in servant’s clothes wakes up suddenly. “Are you the one they call ‘It’?'” asks another servant. “I have a name,” she says. The Gist: The servant, Rahima (Sennia...
Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
It's Time to Hulk SMASH! A New Hulk Could Be the Big Bad Villain in 'She-Hulk'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 7. One of the nice things about She-Hulk's nine-episode format is that we have a little more time to get to know the characters before jumping into major MCU plot catalysts. But now that we’re in Episode 7, titled “The Retreat,” the MCU’s big plans are finally coming to a head. With only two episodes left, many of us think that someone with the online alias “HulkKing” will be revealed as the big bad.
Is 'El Rey: Vicente Fernàndez' Based on a True Story? What to Know About the Netflix Series
Calling all biographical series lovers! Netflix has been deep in their creative bag when it comes to producing projects about the lives of famous names. Over the years, viewers were impressed with everything from the 2019 series Kevin Hart: Don’t F–k This Up, which showcased the comedian opening up about his career and marriage struggles, to 2020’s The Last Dance, which showcased the legacy of the basketball GOAT Michael Jordan.
'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial' Is a Dramatization — Who Plays the Leads?
If you somehow missed the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial in June 2022, Tubi has you covered. The platform's new dramatization of the trial has released its first trailer, and social media users have mixed opinions. Who is in the cast of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial? Here's what you need to know.
The bizarre burial requests of Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria was one of the most influential monarchs in British history. So much so that the long period she ruled was named the Victorian era. During this time, it was common to attach much greater significance to burials when someone died. Life expectancy was much shorter, and death was a part of everyday life. Attaching more ritual and meaning to the manner of burial helped to deal with this difficult reality.
Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
