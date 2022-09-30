ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction names tabs new economic development director

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8q1a_0iGpsbJr00

Patrick Ainsworth has been named economic development director for the city of Apache Junction.

Ainsworth, who has more than a decade of experience in economic development in suburban Chicago, will be introduced by the city council on Oct. 4.

“Patrick’s background working in a community that is part of a large metropolitan area fits in perfectly with us in Apache Junction,” City Manager Bryant Powell said in a press release. “Patrick comes to us with innovative ideas, ambition and the experience of working to build stronger cities through attracting business and supporting local industry.”

Ainsworth has spent the past 10 years in municipal economic development, including the pasttwo years as economic development director of suburban Wheeling, Illinois.

Prior to that, he spent 2.5 years as economic development coordinator and development manager in the city of Des Plaines. Ainsworth spent nearly six years as a village planner for the villages of Franklin Park, Downers Grove and Hanover Park. He also interned with several communities prior to becoming a village planner. All of the towns are suburbs of Chicago.

Ainsworth has a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Ball State University in Indiana and has a bachelor’s in urban and regional planning from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Ainsworth noted his suburban background meshed well with the city of Apache Junction.

“My rich history of experience parallels the roles and responsibilities of this position, which includes municipal marketing, multijurisdictional project management, negotiating real estate and incentive agreements on behalf of municipalities, retention, expansion, recruitment experience, grant composition and administration, employee supervision and consensus building,” Ainsworth said. “In fact, I find that all of my knowledge, skillsets, and experiences will blend seamlessly with the city of Apache Junction.”

In Wheeling, where the population is only slightly smaller than Apache Junction at 39,137, Ainsworth built relationships with developers, business owners, brokers, property managers, and others to advance the local economy. He launched online initiatives and was involved in the Greater Wheeling Chamber of Commerce and the local convention and visitors bureau.

The Apache Junction economic development director has traditionally sat as a non-voting member of the area chamber of commerce, which also houses the community’s visitors center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbex.com

3-hotel Development Proposed Near Bell Bank Park

Looking to address a shortage of lodging space around the recently opened Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa, developer Tharaldson Hospitality has proposed building three hotels, along with two retail and restaurant buildings, on 10.67 acres near Ellsworth and Williams Field roads. Tharaldson’s submittal for the project says an operator...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Inflation-impacted city hiking utility rates

The City of Mesa is adjusting its utility rates in the midst of historic inflation, and officials framed the proposed increases as a fair deal compared with the 13% rise in the Valley consumer price index in the past year. City Council last month initiated the mandatory 60-day notice period...
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Berge Planning 45-acre Mixed-use in Mesa

Well-known Valley auto dealers The Berge Family is looking to rezone more than 45 acres at Signal Butte and Williams Field roads in Mesa. The rezoned site will be added to approximately 85 acres that was rezoned in 2019 and all 130 acres are planned for commercial, light industrial and residential uses.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
State
Illinois State
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Arizona Government
scottsdale.org

Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season

As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action

It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $11.5 Million, This Stately Estate in The Heart of Paradise Valley offers The Most Exquisite Finishes and Seamless Design with Incredible Views

The Estate in Paradise Valley, a phenomenal property has exquisite natural limestone & hardwood flooring throughout, oversized elder wood doors and custom millwork and tile is now available for sale. This home located at 6112 E Quartz Mountain Rd, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua A Peters (Phone: 480-788-7556) & (Phone: ) at Engel & Voelkers Scottsdale for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Paradise Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Economic Development#Suburbs#Linus Business#Ball State University
luxury-houses.net

This $4.295 Million Mediterranean Influenced Masterpiece in Scottsdale Showcases Unobstructed City Light and Mountain Views

The Home in Scottsdale, a Mediterranean influenced masterpiece with extraordinary finishes throughout including a gourmet kitchen, travertine and wood flooring, elevator, double iron entry doors and a large tiled heated pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 10040 E Happy Valley Rd UNIT 512, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Domer (Phone: 480-861-8883) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC inks another big water deal to meet town needs

Queen Creek has taken the next step toward its stated goal of achieving water independence by agreeing to buy 500,000 acre-feet of water from a group of landowners and farmers in Maricopa and La Paz counties for $30-million. The sellers are part of the Harquahala Valley Water Association in areas...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

Data: Why is Phoenix Gas Back above $5

PHOENIX — The temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona. A map of average gas...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Merchantile in Uptown Phoenix Is by Locals, for Locals

Shopping local for the holidays just got even easier this year: The Merchantile indoor marketplace for Arizona vendors opened a second location in September in uptown Phoenix. A grand opening with live music, giveaways, pop-ups, and more is set for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

What is Multiple Myeloma, the rare cancer a former Phoenix mayor is now battling?

PHOENIX - On Oct. 3, former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announced that he is currently battling a rare form of cancer called Multiple Myeloma. In a series of tweets, Gordon, who served as mayor for Arizona's largest city from 2004 to 2012, said he is being treated by two doctors who he says are the two best doctors for this particular type of cancer.
PHOENIX, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy